About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are looking for an iOS developer responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a range of iOS devices including mobile phones and tablet computers. Your primary focus will be development of iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and the creation of quality products is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and build applications for the iOS platform
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features
Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
Education & Experience:
Proficient with Objective-C or Swift and Cocoa Touch
Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.
Knowledge of C++, SCC, Java
JavaScript, CSS, HTML skills
Knowledge of the XCode development environment
Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services
Knowledge of other web technologies and UI/UX standards
Understanding of Apple's design principles and interface guidelines
Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is preferred
Preferred Skills:
Experience with performance and memory tuning with
Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
Knack for benchmarking and optimization
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
Familiarity with continuous integration
Ability to design and implement a fast and reliable chat module
Experience with the FRP
Know-how for Observer, Facade and Mediator templates
Skills to write unit tests
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
