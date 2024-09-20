iOS Developer
2024-09-20
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Join our dynamic team of iOS developers and help us build an exciting new application from the ground up. We're looking for passionate individuals who thrive in an environment that encourages creativity and innovation.
As a member of our new team, you'll have the exciting opportunity to shape the direction of our project and contribute your expertise to every aspect of its development. Your creativity and dedication will be essential as we embark on this journey together.
Qualifications
Strong proficiency in iOS development using Swift, SwiftUI.
Proven experience in delivering professional iOS projects.
Solid understanding of app architecture and a commitment to code quality.
Experience with unit/UI testing to ensure high performance.
Familiarity with design principles and best practices.
Proficiency with version control systems for effective collaboration.
Knowledge of web technologies such as RESTfull and GraphQL.
In this role, you'll have the freedom to explore new ideas and work closely with a diverse team to bring our vision to life. You'll be responsible for refining and optimizing our test cases to meet the unique needs of our application.
Fluency in English is essential, as our team operates in an international environment. We value personal commitment and offer opportunities for professional growth, allowing you to work with cutting-edge technology and make a real impact.
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of our team and help shape the future of iOS development. Apply now and let's build something great together.
Additional Information
The job requires the applicant to be able to work at the client's office in Malmö. The other remaining days of the week you may work from home or the AFRY office.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We do not accept applications via email.
Start date: According to agreement
Contact:
Dick Max-Hansen
Section manager, Digital Solutionsdick.max-hansen@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
