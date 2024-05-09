iOS Developer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you passionate about creating a great gaming experience and developing a scalable product? Come help us build the best geography game! You will be a part of a team with huge impact, shaping the experience for our amazing 70 million players.
At GeoGuessr we do more than create games, since 2013 we have crafted a game that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now over 50 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience our fantastic geography games. GeoGuessr is widely played all around the world and has a large and dedicated community.
The role
We're looking for an iOS developer for our tech organization. You will be part of a team of iOS and Android developers where you will be responsible for delivering well-structured, high-quality code and iterating on concepts and experiments to drive growth.
Together, we develop a fantastic gaming experience in a fast-moving environment where you and your team have overall responsibility for the delivery.
You understand the value of delivering weekly improvements and new features to our millions of players. You easily understand the players' perspective and use the technical tools you possess to balance player satisfaction with technical quality.
What we hope you'll bring:
Solid work experience (2+ years) of Swift and SwiftUI
Comfort and familiarity with REST and Websockets
A university degree in computer science or equivalent experience.
It's extra nice if you got some experience in:
Design and UX
Motions, sounds and haptics
Game development (any platform)
Wait, there's more!
We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
A high energy and very much alive office.
We encourage exercise during working hours. We provide a large selection of snacks and drinks for recovery. A home to simply enjoy.
This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8669567