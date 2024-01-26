iOS Developer
2024-01-26
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels, and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for an iOS Developer for our Stockholm office - are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
In this role, you'll be working in the engineering team responsible for improving the overall developer experience and architecture of the Viaplay native clients, including iOS and tvOS. You'll be a key representative within the organization's iOS community and collaborate with other developers to create an understanding of what technical solutions may be suitable and desirable in the near and short term and then work with the team to implement them.
Some of your daily tasks will include:
• Contribute to the development of platform architecture and infrastructure.
• Optimize iOS/tvOS applications for performance, efficiency, and responsiveness.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to enable new feature development at a high speed.
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
• Proven experience in iOS development with a focus on platform-level solutions.
• Proficient in Swift.
• Solid understanding of iOS architecture, frameworks, and best practices.
• Experience with API integrations, networking, and data storage.
• Strong understanding of CI (GitHub Actions) and Fastlane
• Dedication to unit testing, code review, and other quality-oriented practices
• Ability to thrive in a collaborative and fast-paced team environment.
It's a bonus if you have:
• Experience in Objective-C and tvOS.
• Used or tried out modern Apple Frameworks, e.g. Swift Concurrency, Combine, or SwiftUI.
• Interest and experience in taking a leading role within various groups and driving initiatives.
Our offering
•
We've got the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days of paid vacation every year and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
•
Your wellbeing matters. We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
•
A safe space to grow and up-skill with the freedom to try new things in autonomous teams. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development, while always making sure you feel supported with regular knowledge-sharing sessions, technical training, mentorship opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks.
•
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
•
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product - including live sports & pay per view events, new release movie rentals, linear channels, and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here - you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position.
Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page (https://careers.viaplaygroup.com/)
or follow us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lifeatviaplaygroup/)!
