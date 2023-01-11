Investment Project Manager
2023-01-11
Join our work against a more sustainable world.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. In this role you will have control over our investment budget and be driving investment projects for Laboratories Are you keen on being a part of further strengthening our world leading test department and equipment? Then we might have the right job for you!
We are looking for an Investment Project Manager for our High Voltage Test Laboratory.
In this role you will be working with teams of technical engineers improving Laboratories investment routines. We are looking for someone that thrives in the driving seat, always looking for new proactive actions.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Control over investment budget.
* On time delivery for performed investment projects.
* Quality with regards to identifying risks and taking actions in project.
* Ensurance of existence of correct investment input for accepted projects.
* Clear communication with stakeholders regarding accepted and unaccepted scope changes.
* Reporting on investment project reviews.
Action taking project leader
We are looking for a problem solver who has the drive to optimize and find efficient solutions. You see possibilities, take initiatives and are eager to learn. We expect you to have problem-solving skills and be able to drive several projects and teams simultaneously. Strong communication and empowering attitude in project teams. Ability to cooperate and find good compromises with project manager colleagues.
Additionally:
* Your English is fluent, both written and spoken, Swedish is meriting.
* A master's degree in engineering is preferred. Professional experience and character have the possibility to compensate for formal degree.
* 5+ years of experience in project management preferred.
* Technical experience is meriting.
* General commercial experience with customer contact is meriting.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing, and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest 31th of January. Be aware that tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Nils Wallnäs, Nils.Wallnas@nkt.com
+46701482505 or Recruiter HRBP Alice Jerlmark, alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911 Ersättning
