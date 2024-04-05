Investment Professional
2024-04-05
As part of Oxx's continuous growth and following our recent fund announcement, we are excited to expand the team with a new Investment Professional based in Stockholm. At Oxx, we are looking for outstanding individuals driven by relentless curiosity who have the smarts, skills and the hunger to find, partner with and empower Europe's best SaaS-entrepreneurs.
Oxx is a specialist B2B software investment firm. In our team you find seasoned investors and operators alike - we only bring in exceptional talent, never compromise on cultural fit, and believe that together, the Oxx team is even better than the sum of its parts. Ultimately, we are united by a shared passion for supporting category-defining SaaS businesses, finding great reward in delivering stellar returns to our investors, and making Oxx the best VC firm for the team to learn and build their careers.
As an Investment Professional at Oxx, you will..
Source investment opportunities both independently and together with other investment team members across our London and Stockholm offices, with Europe as your playing field.
Build market theses to identify the next generation of European SaaS stars. In line with your interests and skillset, take initiative to build upon and innovate sourcing strategies and investment team processes.
Support the investment team to conduct detailed commercial due diligence and financial analysis on investment opportunities
Work in deal teams to produce financial models and investment proposals for new and follow-on investments and present these to the team
Represent Oxx in the startup ecosystem and build upon your existing network to form trusted relationships with SaaS entrepreneurs and investors.
Work with Oxx partners to support the Oxx portfolio on regular financial reporting and strategic portfolio projects.
Help produce reports and analyses for internal and external audiences.
Contribute to improving Oxx's internal systems and processes related to data acquisition, harmonisation and analysis / reporting
Who you are
You most likely have one to four years of experience in the technology sector. Oxx's current investment team gained their experience in roles in a variety of industries, so we're not measuring your experience against a prescribed cookie cutter. We imagine you could have gained the experience which will allow you to excel in this role from startups, investment banking, private equity or venture capital, management consulting, public tech companies, or as an entrepreneur.
Beyond your experience, we expect you'll fit right in at Oxx because...
You are ambitious with an innate drive to succeed
You have good instincts about what makes a great software business and want to deepen your understanding and skills to be able to recognize a truly great software business from a merely good one.
You have outstanding analytical abilities, quantitative skills and financial fluency
You're a natural networker, building relationships with confidence and humility
You're driven by relentless curiosity, and are eager to debate, discuss and revise your opinions as you gather more information and go deeper in your analysis
Your excellent communication skills allow you to present well internally and externally
You're a self-starter with a results-focused and goal-oriented mindset
You are a team player: you bring your skills to the group, and we win together
Bonus!
(please apply even if your profile doesn't match these, but highlight if they do)
Fluency in a European language beyond Swedish or English or deep knowledge of a European startup hub outside of Stockholm
Financing modelling experience or financial transaction experience
Software engineering or data science skills
Benefits
Competitive salary and benefits above or in line with industry standard
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
