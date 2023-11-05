Investment Analysts
2023-11-05
Are you looking to advance your investment analysis skills while also creating positive impact?
Are you attracted by the prospect of working across multiple sectors and geographies in emerging markets?
Swedfund is looking to appoint several Investment Analysts to provide critical analyses to support and manage their growing portfolio of investments. Working closely with Investment Managers and various other senior colleagues, you will have a unique opportunity to gain first-hand experience and involvement in the entire investment cycle and broaden your expertise across Swedfund's four focus sectors. You will also gain invaluable insights from working with Swedfund's ESG and impact departments and engaging in various group-wide projects.
Main role-associated tasks:
Investment Analysts work actively in the entire deal cycle and are responsible for providing accurate and timely support within the following areas:
Investment management tasks
Actively participate in deal processes from early-stage assessment to signing, including:
Preparing analyses of potential investment opportunities aligned with Swedfund's strategy
Preparing internal analyses and decision materials for Swedfund's investment team, Investment committee and Board
Perform financial, commercial, sector and market due diligence, including valuation work
Provide support in the commitment and disbursement processes
The role will include occasional travel to Swedfund's target markets
Portfolio management tasks
In close collaboration with Investment Managers:
Actively monitor and engage with portfolio companies in matters relating to financial and operational performance, sustainability, developmental impact and corporate governance
Maintain up-to-date information in Swedfund's internal management systems (e-Front)
Prepare and present quarterly portfolio management reports
Manage capital calls, waiver requests, and any other portfolio work
Together with other departments when required, work to increase the positive impact of Swedfund's portfolio companies through value-creating activities like sustainability, operations and governance
Additional to the aforementioned tasks, the role will also be involved in various business development initiatives, including:
Market-mapping exercises, e.g. contributing to the development of innovative approaches to fill market gaps and/or complementing existing product offerings
Researching and updating relevant sector and geographic intelligence
Support senior colleagues in creating investment strategies and preparing forecasts and business plans
Contribute to other ad hoc external and internal work, investment- or non-investment related
Profile
Relevant candidates will have strong academic qualifications within Finance and / or Economics combined with up to two years' experience from investment banking, private equity or management consulting. You have solid financial, analytical and quantitative skills, having applied these skills within an investment context, such as commercial/ financial due diligence and company valuation.
Communication is key, we therefore expect candidates to be accustomed to working with excel and transferring key data to Power Point presentations and have professional levels of fluency in English, additional fluency in a Nordic language and or French is of merit. You have solid writing skills and a demonstrated ability to convert financial data into text.
We are looking for candidates that demonstrate a firm understanding of Swedfund's overreaching purpose and are genuinely motivated by its goal. Combined with your analytical expertise, you work in a highly structured manner ensuring quality in everything you deliver. You are recognized by others as a team player who builds, maintains, and promotes internal and external collaboration. A person who represents quality, dependability, and structure.
This is an opportunity to join a unique organisation where you will interact with highly competent and driven colleagues with a collective purpose of eliminating poverty through sustainable investments.
About Swedfund
Swedfund was founded in 1979, and has since invested in more than 240 companies, financial institutions and funds in developing countries. Swedfund is a long-term and active investor focused on supporting sustainable growth of investee companies. Swedfund's investments are mainly focused in Sub-Saharan Africa and certain regions of Asia.
Empowered by a staff of 82 and headquartered in Stockholm, Swedfund is the Swedish Government's Development Finance Institution (DFI) for impact investments in developing countries. With a mission is to fight poverty by investing in sustainable businesses - "a developed private sector contributes to stable societies and reduced poverty". More info
Questions and contact
Swedfund is working with Amendo in this recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding this specific role, please contact Shaun Ogden, shaun.ogden@amendo.se
Interviews and selection are ongoing so please do not hesitate to register your interest in the role before October 30.
