Inventory Specialist Husqvarna Construction

Husqvarna Construction is looking for an Inventory Specialist. Be part of our legacy and shape the future of Operations, in a 325 year old start-up, in the heart of Sweden.
What we can offer you
Joining our team as an Inventory Specialist, offers you an exciting opportunity to lead and optimize our logistics operations and to contribute to the success of our journey as one of the world's oldest Start-ups.
It's not just any journey - it's a transformative experience where you have the opportunity to lay the foundation of a Swedish company just outside Gothenburg, yet with a global footprint.
If you have a passion for logistics management, operational efficiency, and driving continuous improvement, we invite you to be a valuable part of our organization
About the role
In this role, you will be working very close to sales demand planning and effectively managing inventory levels to ensure optimal supply chain performance. As a key contributor to our global operations, you will play a critical role in meeting customer demands, optimizing inventory investments, and supporting overall business growth.
You will be part of a team of supply chain professionals to ensure efficient and effective operations, from sales and operations planning & execution, inventory management and logistic performance.
Here, you'll have the chance to:
Foster strong working relationships with internal stakeholders and global teams to gather inputs, align on forecasts, and drive consensus-based demand planning.
Analyze sales and demand and make change proposals that could improve the total performance.
Work together with sales demand planner to analyze supply chain data to identify trends, forecast future demand, and improve decision-making processes.
Work with demand planners and ensure that the input to the supply planning make sense on product group level.
Lead inventory reduction initiatives in cooperation with the other functions.
Provide clear and concise demand forecasts and inventory status updates
Continue to develop the process and the Logility Software.
Collaborate with IT and Operational Excellence team to drive system enhancements.
Be part of developing the operational systems to allow a better performance.
Location: This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
About You
We see that you have strong problem-solving abilities with a proactive mindset to identify issues, propose solutions, and drive continuous improvement. You have good organizational and record keeping skills, dependability, reliability and precision. You also have strong analytical and quantitative skills with expertise in demand forecasting techniques, statistical modeling, and inventory optimization.
We also see that you have:
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present complex information in a clear and concise manner Ability to deliver within budget and on improvements.
University degree in in supply chain management.
Experience of SAP S4 is appreciated.
Experience with S&OP tools like Logility, BPO, Kinaxis, or similar
Join us and we will give you great opportunities for professional growth and development.
We can't wait to welcome you to our team!
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Anders Lunnbäck, VP Operations, at anders.lunnback@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partners - Katarina Karlsson / Matilda Nordén at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
/ matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
433 81 PARTILLE Arbetsplats
Husqvarna Construction Jonsered Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8207274