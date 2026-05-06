Inventory & Asset Technician
Cool Company Skandinavien AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cool Company Skandinavien AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
In this role, you will work on-site at a client data center facilities, delivering inventory and asset management services. You will be responsible for ensuring accurate tracking, movement, and lifecycle management of critical IT hardware that enables global cloud services.
This position is ideal for individuals who thrive in secure, process-driven, high-availability environments and want hands-on experience working within infrastructure operations.
Key Responsibilities
• Perform cycle counts and physical inventory audits to maintain high levels of asset accuracy
• Execute incoming and outgoing logistics activities, including receiving, labeling, staging, and dispatching equipment
• Track and document all asset movements using approved inventory and asset management systems
• Conduct material movement (shipping, receiving, internal transfers) in accordance with defined procedures
• Initiate and manage warranty claims and return processes (RMA) with approved hardware vendors
• Package, ship, and receive failed hardware in line with SLA, security, and compliance requirements
• Support data-bearing device handling and destruction processes according to hyperscaler standards
• Investigate and reconcile inventory discrepancies, escalating issues where required
• Coordinate security escorts for authorized third-party vendors and service partners
• Maintain strict compliance with safety, security, and data governance policies
• Support high-volume operational periods and escalation-based work activities
Required Qualifications
• High School Diploma or equivalent
• Experience in one or more of the following areas:
o Inventory management
o Warehouse or logistics operations
o Supply chain or materials handling
o IT hardware or technical environments
• Ability to perform manual material handling and operate basic warehouse equipment
• Strong attention to detail and commitment to process accuracy and documentation
• Ability to meet customer and site-specific security and background screening requirements
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience working in a data center, cloud, or hyperscaler environment
• Familiarity with asset tracking systems, inventory databases, or ERP tools
• Previous involvement in warranty returns, RMA processing, or vendor coordination
• Knowledge of stock control, audit practices, and discrepancy resolution
• Certification or experience operating material handling equipment (site dependent)
Working Environment
• Fully on-site at secure data center facilities
• Fast-paced, mission-critical environment with strong emphasis on security and compliance
• Shift work may apply, including non-standard hours, depending on operational needs
• Potential travel (0-25%) to support nearby data center locations Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-16
E-post: viktor.kron@coolcompany.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DCT". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cool Company Skandinavien AB
(org.nr 556432-8390) Jobbnummer
9896088