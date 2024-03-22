Inventory Manager to a Renowned Global Car Manufacturer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Thrive in the dynamic world of inventory management with a leading industry innovator. Your expertise in Supply Chain will drive success, ensuring seamless end-to-end parts availability. Every challenge is your opportunity to excel. Join us and make a real difference
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're looking for an Inventory Manager to join our clients Product Supply & Logistics (PS&L) team. In this role, you'll be the center in planning, structuring, and optimizing their Material Supply process. Your mission is to ensure a systematic approach to daily operations, linking Supplier Relations & Demand Planning to guarantee that any deviations are managed swiftly and professionally. This role is critical for ensuring end-to-end (E2E) parts availability, making it essential for the operation's success.
Ideal for those who thrive in dynamic settings, this position demands readiness to make immediate decisions in the face of unexpected challenges. You'll navigate a complex landscape, engaging with various stakeholders and tackling diverse challenges. Here, every problem is not just an obstacle but an opportunity to enhance our customer experience.
You are offered
• Dynamic Work Environment: Thrive in a setting where each day brings new challenges and opportunities for quick, impactful decision-making.
• Strategic Impact: Play a crucial role in ensuring seamless end-to-end parts availability, directly influencing customer satisfaction and operational success.
• Professional Growth: Navigate a complex network of stakeholders and challenges, offering vast opportunities for personal and professional development.
• Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that values continuous improvement, where your ideas for process and system enhancements can come to life.
• Collaborative Teamwork: Work closely with a diverse group of professionals across Supplier Relations, Demand Planning, and more, fostering a collaborative and supportive atmosphere.
• Advanced Tools and Techniques: Utilize and gain expertise in cutting-edge tools and methodologies, including Lean, Six Sigma, and data analysis software, to drive efficiency and effectiveness.
• Global Influence: Have a significant impact on the global supply chain operations of a leading automotive manufacturer, shaping the future of the industry.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Ensure key performance indicators (KPIs) are met across your assortment and market, including service levels, turnover rates, and parts range, by adjusting forecasts and maintaining availability targets.
• Identify and address gaps, ensuring functional performance indicators and tasks are completed promptly.
• Use analytical approaches and problem-solving tools to identify patterns in deviations or problems, aiming to eliminate root causes.
• Continuously improve logistics systems and processes, creating or updating standard operations.
• Manage demand, optimize service levels, and inventory, and conduct strategic analyses to assess logistic impacts.
• Collaborate closely with stakeholders to evaluate and influence material stock, transportation, and supplier deliveries.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or master's degree in supply chain management, engineering, or a related field.
• At least 3 years of experience in supply chain management within an industrial setting.
• Proficient in MS Office (PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook) and Power BI.
• Strong data analysis skills with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.
• Experience in a fast-paced international environment.
• Familiarity with ERP systems, warehousing, and production planning processes.
• Knowledge of Lean Problem-Solving tools and/or Six Sigma methodology.
• Data handling and retrieval skills (Python or similar tools) are advantageous.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103167". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8559441