Inventory Manager - Parts Supply & Logistics
2024-03-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the position
As our Inventory Manager within PS&L, your focus will be to plan, structure and optimize to gain a systematic way to handle the day-to-day tasks within the area of Material Supply. You will be our connection between Supplier Relations & Demand Planning, ensuring deviations are taken care of in a timely and professional manner, to secure E2E parts availability.
To enjoy this position, you should prefer working within an environment where each day might bring unexpected situations where you have to be aware and prepared to take decision on the spot.
This position will give you the possibility to work in a broad and deep context, with several stakeholders and with different levels of challenges. Every problem is a challenge but also an opportunity for you; to make our customers life easier and hassle free.
If you recognize yourself in the above presentation and have knowledge about the different important areas within Supply Chain we are curious to get to know more about you!
What you will do
* Ensure optimized KPI 's are reached for responsible assortment & market (service levels, turnover rate and parts range etc ). To adjust forecast to ensure availability targets are met.
* Fulfill function PI(s) and tasks on time. Find out gaps and take actions.
* Find patterns in deviations/problems using an analytical approach as well as problem solving tools to find and eliminate root causes.
* Continuous improvement of systems and processes within Logistics by creating or reviewing existing standard work.
* Manage Demand, Optimize Service, and Inventory
* Strategic Consequences analysis within the Logistic Area
* Work closely with stakeholders to evaluate influence on material stock, transportation, and supplier delivery.
Education and experiences
* Bachelor's or master's degree in supply chain field, Engineering or equivalent
* 3 years' experience working with Supply chain in an industrial setting.
* MS Office (PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook)
* Power BI
* Ability to analyze data and translate it into actionable options.
* Experience from having worked in an international fast-paced setting.
* Experience in working with ERP systems, warehousing, and production planning process.
* Experienced in using Lean Problem-Solving tools and/or "Six Sigma" methodology.
* It is meritorious if you can handle and retrieve Data (structure & understanding, (via Python or other tools)
Like to know more and apply.
For questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manger Marina Stanisic at, marina.stanisic@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at, Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application no later than the 24th of March 2024.
