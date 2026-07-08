Inventory Control Specialist - Falun
CoreWeave Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Falun Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Falun
2026-07-08
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CoreWeave Sweden AB i Falun
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
What You'll Do:
We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Inventory Control Specialist to join our dynamic team. This role will be 100% onsite-based at one of our data centers. If you are passionate about technology, logistics, and ensuring efficient asset management, we invite you to be a part of our exciting journey.
As an Inventory Control Specialist at CoreWeave you will be a critical contributor to the efficient operation of our data centers. You will be responsible for recording and tracking onsite assets, managing logistics, conducting audits, and ensuring that our equipment and resources are effectively utilized within your region. This role requires a strong attention to detail, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
About the role:
Asset Tracking: Maintain an accurate inventory of all hardware and other IT assets within the data center region, including servers, networking equipment, and other hardware and materials.
Logistics Management: Coordinate the shipping and receiving of IT materials and ensure their safe storage and distribution within the data center and to other facilities.
Audits: Conduct ongoing audits of the asset inventory to verify accuracy and completeness, and make necessary updates to the inventory records.
Resource Allocation: Collaborate with the operations team to allocate resources efficiently, ensuring that hardware and materials are available when needed and optimizing utilization.
Documentation: Keep detailed records of inventory, shipments, and audits, and provide regular reports to management.
Technology Skills: Utilize inventory management software and other tools to maintain accurate records.
Communication: Maintain open and effective communication with various teams, including Operations, IT, Procurement, and Finance to ensure smooth workflow.
Problem Solving: Identify and resolve discrepancies in inventory records and take proactive measures to prevent inventory-related issues.
Who You Are:
Proven experience in inventory management or a related field.
Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
Familiarity with asset management software.
Ability to move and lift heavy objects and work comfortably in a data centre environment.
Experience maintaining detailed records of inventory, shipments, and audits.
Proven ability to identify and resolve discrepancies in inventory records.
Applicants must have work authorisation that does not require sponsorship from the company now or in the future.
Preferred:
A passion for technology and a willingness to learn about advancements in cloud compute services.
Experience working in a dynamic and fast-paced startup environment.
Wondering if you're a good fit?
We believe in investing in our people, and value candidates who can bring their own diversified experiences to our teams even if you aren't a 100% skill or experience match. Here are a few qualities we've found compatible with our team. If some of this describes you, we'd love to talk.
You love to ensure efficient asset management and build repeatable, reliable logistics processes.
You're curious about identifying root causes for inventory discrepancies and solving complex logistical problems.
You're an expert in high-accuracy documentation and collaborating with cross-functional teams like Procurement and Finance.
Why CoreWeave?
At CoreWeave, we work hard, have fun, and move fast!. We're in an exciting stage of hyper-growth that you will not want to miss out on. We're not afraid of a little chaos, and we're constantly learning. Our team cares deeply about how we build our product and how we work together, which is represented through our core values:
Be Curious at Your Core
Act Like an Owner
Empower Employees
Deliver Best-in-Class Client Experiences
Achieve More Together
We support and encourage an entrepreneurial outlook and independent thinking. We foster an environment that encourages collaboration and enables the development of innovative solutions to complex problems. As we get set for takeoff, the organisation's growth opportunities are constantly expanding. You will be surrounded by some of the best talent in the industry, who will want to learn from you, too. Come join us!.
The starting salary will be determined by job-related knowledge, skills, experience, and the market location. We strive for both market alignment and internal equity when determining compensation. In addition to base salary, our total rewards package includes a discretionary bonus, equity awards, and a comprehensive benefits program (all based on eligibility). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: emea-hr@coreweave.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CoreWeave Sweden AB
(org.nr 559489-2902) Jobbnummer
9997436