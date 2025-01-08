Internship with IPercept - Cybersecurity Intern
2025-01-08
Cybersecurity Intern
Location: preferably on site
Start Date: as soon as possible
Job Summary
We are seeking a motivated Cybersecurity Intern to gain hands-on experience in building secure, scalable solutions for cloud and edge devices. This role is perfect for a technically driven student passionate about cybersecurity, system integrity, and solving complex challenges in a collaborative environment. You'll work closely with skilled engineers on impactful projects that enhance security and reliability across our infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities:
Secure Infrastructure Development: Assist in developing tools and systems to secure edge devices and cloud environments. Prototyping & Demos: Build and showcase demo systems for secure identity management, credential rotation, and system monitoring.
Automation & Monitoring: Create scripts and tools to automate processes, improve monitoring, and identify vulnerabilities.
Research & Evaluation: Explore open-source tools for SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), secure key storage, and system diagnostics. Test Environments: Configure local or virtualized test setups to support system development and validation.
Skills & Qualifications
Technical Skills: Solid foundation in Linux, Bash scripting, and Python. Experience with SSH, server setup, and containerization tools like Docker. Understanding of basic cybersecurity principles and eagerness to explore advanced topics. Ability to troubleshoot and problem-solve independently. Comfort using tools like ChatGPT/LLMs for efficient learning and problem-solving.
Preferred Skills
Knowledge of open-source monitoring tools or SIEM solutions. Familiarity with PKI (Private Key Infrastructure), certificate management, and secure credential rotation. Experience with edge device security concepts and cloud-edge integrations. Strong scripting for task automation and process improvements.
What We Offer
Flexible working hours tailored to student schedules. Hands-on experience with cybersecurity solutions in real-world projects. Mentorship and opportunities to collaborate with experienced engineers. Exposure to cutting-edge tools, cloud-edge systems, and emerging technologies. A supportive, innovation-driven team that values initiative and creativity.
To apply, please contact us at career@ipercept.io
Application deadline: 2025-02-07
E-mail: career@ipercept.io
IPercept Technology AB
Drottning Kristinas Väg 53
114 28 STOCKHOLM
