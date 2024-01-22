Internship Relocation team
We are looking for an Intern to our Relocation team in Skellefteå. Northvolt offers a full circle of relocation services to international employees and their families. Our relocation team work with hands and feet on the ground to develop, drive and ensure success in the establishment from an employee's perspective. As an intern in the team, you will support our relocation specialist in their daily work and take ownership for the administration connected to the relocation process.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Providing support to the Relocation specialist to ensure our employees have the best experience during their journey and initial time in Skellefteå
- Handling administrative tasks to facilitate the relocation process to Skellefteå
- Assisting in the booking of both temporary and permanent housing
We are looking for someone who is:
- Is organized and enjoys managing multiple tasks simultaneously
- Enjoys working with people and has a service-oriented mindset
- Can develop methods to streamline work processes
- Works methodically and systematically with strong data management skills
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Internship 3-6 months, full time, fixed salary.
Planned start during Q1.
Bonus points for
- Experience from working within service and customer facing roles
- Great knowledge in Microsoft Office (PowerPoint, excel)
- Bachelor 's degree in a relevant field, such as a business or similar
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
