Internship (Praktik) (Business & Administration)

2020-09-01

About company:
BøthOfUs AB was started in 2017 with a goal of working only on social impact projects using tech & design.
BøthOfUs creates website, apps, design material which are usually used to advocate for gender equality, human rights and child safety.

About the position:
We are currently, looking for young people who graduated recently to join in as intern in the following roles
Business developer
Sales
Operating officer

Personal qualification:
We work with people internationally so speaking English is a good merit for job.
Compassionate and calm people
Good with learning skills
cares about the society and social balance
Person who have lived in more than one country is a good merit to have.
Long term goal oriented person
Speaking Arabic/French/Russian other than English is a added advantage.

Work place :
The place of work will be in Medborgarplatsen/ Skanstull, stockholm.
We are looking for people who are based in Stockholm.

Does it sounds like a perfect match? please, apply to the job, take a quick zoom call then a coffee to discuss further.

Publiceringsdatum
2020-09-01

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-01

Adress
BøthOfUs AB in (GOTO 10 CO-WORK)
Hammarby Kaj 10 D
12030 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5341833


Sökord


