Internship (Praktik) (Business & Administration) - Bøthofus Ab In (goto 10 Co-Work) - Receptionistjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Bøthofus Ab In (goto 10 Co-Work)

Bøthofus Ab In (goto 10 Co-Work) / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm2020-09-01About company:BøthOfUs AB was started in 2017 with a goal of working only on social impact projects using tech & design.BøthOfUs creates website, apps, design material which are usually used to advocate for gender equality, human rights and child safety.About the position:We are currently, looking for young people who graduated recently to join in as intern in the following rolesBusiness developerSalesOperating officerPersonal qualification:We work with people internationally so speaking English is a good merit for job.Compassionate and calm peopleGood with learning skillscares about the society and social balancePerson who have lived in more than one country is a good merit to have.Long term goal oriented personSpeaking Arabic/French/Russian other than English is a added advantage.Work place :The place of work will be in Medborgarplatsen/ Skanstull, stockholm.We are looking for people who are based in Stockholm.Does it sounds like a perfect match? please, apply to the job, take a quick zoom call then a coffee to discuss further.2020-09-01Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-01BøthOfUs AB in (GOTO 10 CO-WORK)Hammarby Kaj 10 D12030 Stockholm5341833