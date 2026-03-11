Internship Opportunity Digital Marketing, Website & Community Growth
2026-03-11
Location: ThirdPlace ArtCafe & Creative Hub - Stockholm
Start: Flexible
Type: Internship / Trainee (with reference letter & portfolio building)
ThirdPlace is a creative hub, art café, and community space in Stockholm where art, technology, culture, and human connection meet. We host exhibitions, workshops, talks, and gatherings that bring together creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators.
We are looking for a motivated intern who wants to gain real hands-on experience in digital marketing, website development, and community growth.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to build a strong portfolio while learning how a creative business grows from the inside.
What You Will Work With
You will support and learn about:
Digital Marketing
Social media planning and content creation
Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn management
Campaign planning and promotion of events
Creating engaging posts and storytelling
Website & SEO
Updating and improving the website
SEO optimization (Google search visibility)
Google Business and analytics improvements
Helping improve online booking and visibility
Sales & Growth
Supporting online marketing campaigns
Outreach to communities and partners
Promoting events and workshops
Face-to-face engagement with guests and visitors
Creative Projects
Helping launch campaigns for events and exhibitions
Supporting creative marketing ideas
Documenting events through photos, posts, and stories
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who is:
Curious and entrepreneurial
Interested in digital marketing, branding, or startups
Comfortable with social media tools
Interested in SEO and website improvement
Good at communicating with people
Organized and proactive
Experience with WordPress, Canva, SEO tools, or analytics is a plus, but not required.
What You Will Gain
This internship is designed to give you real experience, not just observation.
You will receive:
Practical experience in digital marketing and brand building
Experience working in a creative startup environment
Opportunity to build a portfolio of campaigns and projects
Recommendation letter and professional references
Mentorship and guidance
Possibility to expand the role if collaboration works well
Access to our creative community, events, and workshops
About ThirdPlace
ThirdPlace is a community-driven creative hub combining an art café, sober bar, gallery, and event space where people gather to share ideas, art, technology, and culture.
We believe in building spaces that inspire creativity, collaboration, and meaningful conversations.
How to Apply
Send us:
A short introduction about yourself
Your CV or LinkedIn
Any portfolio, social media account, or project you've worked on Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
E-post: connect@third-place.se Arbetsgivare Third place AB
(org.nr 559503-6269)
Rödabergsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 33 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9791710