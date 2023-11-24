Internship: Marketing & Communication at Keystone France
As an intern in our Marketing & Communications team you will have the opportunity to develop your skills in digital communication, learn about growing a website through outreach and engaging with our online communities.
Please note that the language to be used in the communication to our audience and market is in French!
You will have the opportunity to
• Learn to create engaging content and messages to promote our site.
• Dig in to our link building strategy and improve our SEO.
• Explore different methods to raise awareness of our brand and our sites.
• Look into the best practices to attract new traffic to a website and increase conversions.
• Engage and grow our online community in social media.
What can we offer you?
• The challenge of working in a fast-paced, changing environment working on projects that matter.
• A space to develop and apply your research skills, analytical skills, and communication skills.
• An experimental way of working and actual influence in achieving business goals.
• An opportunity to enter the exciting world of communications for a leading digital marketing platform.
• Being part of a young, energetic, international team with colleagues from Spain, Russia, UK, US, Germany, China and many others.
• Plenty of space for initiatives and original ideas. We welcome them! We want them!
• Monday breakfast and regular team activities and fun events.
• A generally lively social scene including Summer and Christmas parties, Friday beers, Monthly After Works.
As a member of the Keystone Family, you will be working with a young international group, based at Keystone 's office in Stockholm in Sweden.
Do you want to know more about what it's like doing an internship at Keystone France?
Here's (https://www.iscom.fr/fr/iscom/actualites-du-reseau-iscom-en-france/vie-ecole/2319-stage-communication-suede)
an interview with our former intern Hugo and here (https://www.iscom.fr/fr/iscom/actualites-du-reseau-iscom-en-france/vie-ecole/2684-stage-3-eme-annee-stockholm-suede)
with Jordan!
Who are we looking for?
• You are fluent in French and have excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Hold a bachelor's degree or are enrolled in a bachelor's program
• You are a people person with great interpersonal skills with a strong passion for communication
• You are structured, organized and can manage your time effectively
• You like creating strategies and working towards goals
About Topformation.fr
Topformation.fr (https://www.topformation.fr/)
is a part of Keystone Education Group. The French team consists of 10 employees working in either communication or sales. All of them are based here in our office in Stockholm. Today Keystone has 4 000 education providers as our clients and we help them to reach out to potential students. Since we strive to help everyone in the world find the right education we now need to strengthen our French Business Unit.
Do you want to join our family?
Please send us your application in French by hitting the button "Apply here!". We are looking for someone who ideally can start in January 2024 in our Stockholm office and do the internship for 5 to 6 months. This is a paid internship.
