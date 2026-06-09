Internship Logistics Procurement Planning
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Tranås
2026-06-09
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources – rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference – technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
Support projects on Supply Chain Development with suppliers, such as lead time reduction, profiling etc.
Support material requirement planning and procurement acknowledge via Planning tools etc. EDI, Supply ON, Classic EDI
Collect and analyze data related to logistics and supply chain operations
Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators (KPIs)
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and provide support
Qualifications
Required skills
Currently studying Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or similar
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
Working experience in Excel, PowerPoint and MS Teams
Ability to work independently, approach people easily and apply your own initiative to find solutions
Technical background is a plus
Willingness to learn while supporting in various areas
Preferred skills
Working experience with MS Power BI and data analytics
Working experience in logistics environment (e.g. supply chain planning, physical logistics)
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Welcome to Tranås – the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job – we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions – in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job – but a lifestyle. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9956252