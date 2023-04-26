Internship in Reliability of Refrigerant Circuit Components for Heat Pumps
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 900 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Our department (Engineering Product Quality, Processes and Methods - EPM) is part of the Electric Solutions (ES) development division of Bosch Home Comfort (HC). Our focus is on the safe and reliable operation of the products over their entire service life. In new product development, we actively help to shape this, e.g. through technical risk management and validation.
As part of our team, you will work in the process of designing reliability for specific components in the refrigerant circuit of heat pumps and perform the following tasks:
Lifetime assessment of the new components
Perform reliability tests
Technical risk assessment of the parts
Engineering team development activities
Qualifications
Studies in the field of mechanical engineering or comparable
Able to work independently, motivated, and with problem-solving mindset
Good written and verbal communication skills in English
You are available for a 6-months full-time internship starting September/October 2023.
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
