Internship in Quality Management
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Tranås
2026-06-09
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
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, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources – rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference – technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As an Intern in Quality Management at Bosch Thermoteknik AB, you will perform a variety of tasks and support current projects to increase the maturity of quality management systems for our plant.
You will be executing product audits and driving open topics with cross-functional teams to maintain and increase the quality of series production and development projects
While having the opportunity to drive and improve the problem-solving process, you will be exposed to problem-solving tools such as 8D and problem-solving sheets
Analyzing quality data and preparing presentations as well as reports for management will help you develop your analytical and reporting skills
You will be actively involved in digitalization projects in quality and thereby getting an opportunity to learn and further your skills in Power BI tools
In addition to quality topics, you will also support projects to improve overall health and safety standards within the department
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Engineering, Engineering and Management or similar, preferably in the master's program
Analytical skills and ability to quickly understand and work with new topics
Ability to work independently and together across departments
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office tools (esp. Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Excellent communication skills in English - Swedish and/or German is an advantage
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Welcome to Tranås – the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job – we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions – in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job – but a lifestyle. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9956256