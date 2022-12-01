Internship in Purchasing
2022-12-01
Company Description
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 811 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
During your full-time internship you will have the opportunity to work with two different purchasing departments. This offers a broad workload and a lot of different insights. The internship is split in two parts:
One half, you will be supporting Purchasing Quality Experts which is handling preventive supply chain quality management.
Your tasks will be:
Prepare and attend supplier quality meetings together with Quality Engineers
Support the Quality Experts in 8D analysis with suppliers
Coordinate the parts release process in our plants
The other half of your internship will be with Strategic Purchasing which is dealing with planning, implementing, evaluating, and controlling strategic and operating purchasing decisions.
Your tasks in this role will be:
Supporting in preparation for negotiations and supplier meetings
Assisting in cost saving projects by collecting information and contact R&D department
Placing sample and tool orders
Assist in initiating the parts release process with suppliers
Maintaining, collecting and creating supplier master data
6 months internship - start date in February/March 2023
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Industrial Engineering, Business Administration or similar
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
Working experience in Excel, PowerPoint and MS Teams
Ability to work independently, approach people easily and apply your own initiative to find solutions
Technical background is a plus
Willingness to learn while supporting in various areas
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "9 to 5" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
