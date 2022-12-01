Internship in Project Management Office
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Datajobb / Tranås Visa alla datajobb i Tranås
2022-12-01
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Göteborg
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Do you want beneficial technologies being shaped by your ideas? Whether in the areas of mobility solutions, consumer goods, industrial technology or energy and building technology - with us, you will have the chance to improve quality of life all across the globe.
Bosch Thermoteknik AB develops, manufactures and sells a complete range of heat pumps. Our main focus lies in the development of energy-efficient and sustainable heating solutions. We are about 800 employees in Tranås. Our most famous brands are Bosch and IVT.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
Project management office assistant
Supporting project managers
Preparing and participating in project workshops/events
Presenting in meetings
Driving smaller tasks
Prepare content and participate in meetings with senior management
Working with Project Management Tools
Improve current project management processes
6 months internship - start date in February/March 2023
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying (Bachelor or Master of Science level)
Ability to manage and set priorities in a changing environment
Ability to work independently and approach people easily
Good analytical skills
You are structured, but able to think "outside of the box"
Working tool knowledge especially in Jira, Excel and PowerPoint
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English; Swedish is an advantage
Previous experience in Project Management or agile development is beneficial
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
An attractive job in a company that values education, quality and personal development
The ability to work in an international company with over 409.000 employees
Fitness facilities and sport activities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
7219890