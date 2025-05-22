Internship in Health, Safety & Environment Department
2025-05-22
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
About us
We support managers and executives in their environmental and working environment responsibilities. We comply with requirements according to laws and certifications as well as directives within the company group and communicate continuously internally.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
We need to strengthen our team with an intern who is interested in environmental technology, has a basic understanding of ISO 14001 or similar standards, and has basic knowledge of chemistry.
The internship includes, among other things, environmental technology, waste management, chemical substances, reporting and project management.
We want you to have experience in problem solving, collecting and analyzing data, contributing to the development of training materials and work instructions.
Our department drives the company's sustainability work, and your internship work will contribute to the implementation of local activities and initiatives in this area.
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Our company language is English, but in order to work on production projects it would be beneficial if you could also communicate in Swedish, so a basic knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Knowledge and experience of Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Power BI).
Good communication skills, both verbal and written.
Problem solving skills.
Please note: Only applications from students that are currently studying are accepted.
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch
