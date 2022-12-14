Internship in Business Controlling
2022-12-14
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Do you want beneficial technologies being shaped by your ideas? Whether in the areas of mobility solutions, consumer goods, industrial technology or energy and building technology - with us, you will have the chance to improve quality of life all across the globe.
Bosch Thermoteknik AB develops, manufactures and sells a complete range of heat pumps. Our main focus lies in the development of energy-efficient and sustainable heating solutions. We are about 800 employees in Tranås. Our most famous brands are Bosch and IVT.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As an Intern in Business Controlling at Bosch Thermoteknik AB, you will take responsibility in the reporting process of the Business Unit Electric Solutions. You will be updating and analysing monthly business reports, and you will be providing other departments with daily sales figures and forecasts. In addition, you will be in charge of tracking and reporting performed hours on R&D projects. During your internship, you will support the Controlling department of the Heat Pump business in Europe and actively contribute to the continuous improvement of processes within the department. Performing Ad-Hoc-Analysis and supporting with operative tasks, like processing investment requests, will also be part of your area of responsibility.
6 months internship - start date in February/March 2023
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Business Administration or similar with focus on Accounting, Controlling and/or Finance
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office Tools (esp. Excel and PowerPoint)
Knowledge in Power BI desirable, but not necessary
Good analytical skills and affinity for numbers
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Ability to take responsibility for your own work and apply your own initiative to find solutions
Results oriented and pro-active attitude
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "9 to 5" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
