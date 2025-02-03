Internship for university students at U.S. Embassy, Stockholm
2025-02-03
About Us
The U.S. Foreign Commercial Service, part of the United States Department of Commerce, is part of a global network of trade professionals supporting U.S. commercial interests around the world. The agency's network includes more than 100 U.S. Export Assistance Centers throughout the U.S. and more than 70 overseas offices located in Embassies and Consulates. Our Stockholm office helps:
1 Promote the export of U.S. goods and services to Sweden/assists Swedish businesses to import goods from the U.S.
2 Promote Swedish investment in the U.S.
3 Protect U.S. business interests in Sweden
In addition, the U.S. Commercial Service in Stockholm supports the goals and objectives of the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, advises key officers on commercial matters, and facilitates outreach programs for VIP and Congressional delegations.
About the Internship
We offer an intern a dynamic and interesting workplace in a highly international environment with the opportunity for a great variety of tasks and networking opportunities. Examples of tasks include:
• Market analysis
• Partner searches and matchmaking
• Event coordination
• Participation in relevant meetings, seminars, and business events
• Outreach to Swedish importers and agents, and recruitment to trade fairs in the U.S. and in Europe
• Assistance with U.S. trade missions and Congressional delegations
• Other administrative duties
The internship is unpaid.
About You
To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a Swedish educational institution, studying no less than half time during the internship. We are seeking an intern fluent in Swedish who ideally has an interest in international business and strong skills in English. You are encouraged to step into our team and make a meaningful, substantive contribution supporting our Commercial Specialists in their work assisting American and Swedish companies. A successful candidate will be able to work independently, take initiative, use critical and analytical thinking, and assume responsibility. We value creativity, open-mindedness, and a good sense of humor. Students who meet these requirements are encouraged to apply.
Practical Details
The internship (40 hours per week) is offered three times a year to an eligible student at each time. Deadline for applications: September 15 for the spring internship (early January - mid-June), February 15 for the summer internship (mid-June - mid-August) and March 1 for the fall internship (mid-August - early January). The Embassy has strict security regulations, and you will need to pass a criminal background check to be cleared for an internship. A medical clearance is also necessary.
Submit your one-page application letter in English in PDF format to: office.stockholm@trade.gov.
E-post: office.stockholm@trade.gov
Amerikanska Ambassaden
