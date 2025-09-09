Internship | Deals and Corporate Finance
Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Fagersta
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Kickstart your career with one of the world's leading firms in audit and advisory. Whether your passion lies in sustainability, AI, or numbers, we offer opportunities for you to reach your full potential. At PwC, we are driven by creativity, experience, and the latest technology to generate value for our clients. Together, we strive towards shared goals: building trust, driving positive change, and creating long-term sustainable value. Do you want to be a part of our team?Join our Deals teamAs a member of PwC:s Deals team, you will support companies and their owners in acquisitions, divestments, restructuring and financing across various industries. We place a high value on your personal development - and you will have the opportunity to shape your own path based on your interests. At PwC we offer coaching, tailored training programs. Whether your interest lies in business valuation or post-deal integration, you will always grow your skills within problem-solving, analytical thinking and relationship building. A typical workday is varied, always involving close collaboration with your project team, as well as with our clients, to solve their challenges. We are committed to ensuring that our work not only benefits our clients and staff - but also contributes to a more sustainable society in the future.
Depending on your interests we now offer internship positions within the following business areas:
Mergers & Acquisitions/Corporate Finance A career in our M&A practice will provide you the opportunity to be part of the leading mid market M&A advisor in Sweden. We have completed more transactions than anyone else in the market for 12 consecutive years. We act as lead financial advisors to entrepreneurs, private equity, and corporate clients throughout the entire divestiture process, from origination to deal completion. The team comprises 35 M&A professionals in Sweden and 2,500 globally. Read more about M&A.
As an M&A intern, you are part of a project team of 4-5 individuals and your main tasks include assisting in the following:
- Conducting market and company research
- Financial analysis and valuations
- Producing pitch decks for potential new engagements
- Producing marketing materials used during a sales process, including Teaser and Information MemorandumTransaction Services/Financial Due DiligenceAt Financial Due Diligence (FDD), we're looking for creative, curious, and detail-oriented individuals to join our rapidly growing Stockholm team. Dive into the analysis of companies' key value drivers, offering insightful perspectives on historical and future financial performance. Your role will be pivotal in supporting large private equity and corporate clients to maximise transaction value and identify key financial risks. If you're a creative thinker with a natural curiosity and keen attention to detail, eager to contribute to transformative transactions, then you are who we are looking for. Read more about Transaction Services/Financial Due Diligence.
Your main tasks as an intern at Transaction Services/Financial Due Diligence
- Use data analytics tool Alteryx in combination with the Excel Power Tools to build data workflows to enable aggregation and analysis of complex data sets
- Assist in preparing due diligence reports to summarise key analytical findings
Are you our new colleague within PwC Deals?We believe it is important that you are trustworthy and that you are interested in establishing contacts and maintaining relations. You enjoy collaborating with others and you contribute with your enthusiasm and positive attitude. You will have a great advantage of strong analytical skills, ability to understand and navigate complexity and a passion for problem solving. And you will definitely succeed if you have a curious and growth mindset as well as a humble and friendly attitude.
Qualifications for the position
- Bachelor's degree in business, finance, industrial economics or engineering
- You are comfortable in written and verbal professional communication in English
- You are comfortable in written and verbal professional communication in Swedish (only for the M&A team)
We would prefer if you
- Meritorious if you are at the beginning of your Master's education
Start dateAs an Intern applicant you are to be available for full-time employment for one semester during the spring 2026, starting in January.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV
- Cover letter
- Transcript from university/college (add file under "other")
- Specify in your application for which business area you are applying
Recruitment ProcessWe believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection. The tests are the first step in our selection process. You will receive a link to these tests after we have received your application.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
PwC Sweden is the market leader within auditing and advisory services with more than 3,200 employees across Sweden - we are where you are! Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors who are driven by understanding you and our other 22,000 clients' real needs and finding solutions to complex business challenges - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology with collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who stay with you all the way!
PwC Sweden is an independent legal entity that is part of the global PwC network with 370,000 employees in 149 countries. This allows us to share knowledge and experiences globally and deliver relevant solutions together that create trust and long-term sustainable value for our clients as well as society at large. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB
(org.nr 556029-6740), https://www.pwc.se/ Arbetsplats
PwC Sverige Jobbnummer
9500673