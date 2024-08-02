Internship - Procurement & Logistics - Boden
2024-08-02
About us:
Steel production accounts for 25% of Europe's industrial CO2 emissions, which is more than the Nordics' total CO2 emissions, or more than all flights departing from the EU. Decarbonisation is a must for the industry and disruptive technology will be a key enabler. With H2 Green Steel, we're committed to accelerating change in the industry by eliminating virtually all CO2 emissions from the steel making process.
H2 Green Steel will be a fully integrated, digitalised and automated greenfield steel plant. By bringing together raw materials, renewable energy, leading expertise, and artificial intelligence, we aim to bring emissions down to zero. That's why we are planning to build a large-scale production site for green steel in collaboration with customers across multiple segments including automotive, commercial vehicle, white goods, furniture, and industrial equipment.
Do you want to contribute to create tremendous environmental impact on the society? If so, you can be our next talented employee. H2 Green Steel is a fast-growing start-up with an exciting journey ahead. We employ talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, please, come join us in this exciting journey.
Procurement & Logistics Intern
Our Procurement Team is looking for Interns to join their growing team in Boden. As a Logistics Intern at H2 Green Steel, you will get unique insight into the logitics behind our future steel production and how we prepare for the future. From day one you will take an active role in the team and be responsible for a project. You will work side by side with experienced colleagues, interact with stakeholders and hence get the chance to build up your network. The position is a paid position during 10 weeks (with possibility to prolong)with start during the fall.
Example project: Performing a market study within logistics
H2 Green Steels logistics department is looking for an outgoing and structured intern to perform a market study to map third party capabilities. In the scope of work, the intern would establish contact with multiple possible future partners, and talk about their capabilities and associated costs and CO2 footprint. The trick will be to gather the correct data in order to create a comparative picture between different companies. During the internship, the intern will be coached on presenting and structuring qualitative data, performing meetings with external actors and understanding received information through reoccurring meetings, though most work will be performed individually and hence a good working attitude is a must.
Requirements:
Good presentational skills
Self-going
Outgoing and extroverted
Relevant degree in economics or engineering, plus if it is supply chain related
Great academic track record
Good communication skills
Great team player
Flexible
To be GDPR complient, we kindly ask you toapply and communicate with the hiring teamthrough this website only.
Location: Our office inBoden, Sweden + possibility of working remotely some days per week.
H2GS can not assist with relocation services for this internship so we are prefferably looking for someone whos already based within commuting distance to our office in Boden.
Working time rate: Either full time (40 hours per week) or part time (hours per week to be agreed, but minimum 8 hours per week).
What we offer:
Having an Internship at H2GS gives you an unique opportunity to work closely with talented people that are experts in their field of work.
All of our Internship & Master Thesis projects are fullfilling a business need that we have, and the results are always put right back in to the organization. In that way, all working students at H2GS are contributing directly to our business and most importantly, the green transition of the steel industry.
You will be part of a company who values wellbeing and focuses on enabling talent growth.
