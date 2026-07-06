Internship - Procurement Excellence Intern (Fall 2026)
Stegra III AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Boden Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Boden
2026-07-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra III AB i Boden
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role – or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning – our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
Procurement Excellence Intern
Our Procurement team is looking for an ambitious Procurement Excellence intern for fall of 2026.
As an intern, you will gain unique insight into how we build and develop the supply chain that will support one of the world's most ambitious industrial transformation projects. You will work closely with experienced procurement and supplier qualification professionals and play an active role in strategic procurement initiatives from day one.
During the internship, you will be responsible for one larger project or several smaller initiatives, allowing you to contribute directly to the development of our procurement organization and supplier base. You will collaborate with internal stakeholders across the business, engage with suppliers, and build a valuable professional network.
What you'll do
The projects and responsibilities may vary depending on business needs and your background, but can include:
Supporting strategic sourcing activities and supplier selection processes
Creating and managing sourcing events, including RFIs, RFQs, and RFPs
Supporting contract management activities, including follow-up, documentation, and supplier dialogue
Conducting supply market, supplier, and regulatory research
Supporting supplier due diligence and supplier qualification processes
Analyzing procurement and supplier data to identify opportunities, trends, and risk drivers
Developing procurement tools, processes, and data structures to improve decision-making
Engaging with cross-functional stakeholders to improve end-to-end supplier management processes
Who we are looking for
We believe you are a driven and curious individual who enjoys solving problems, collaborating with others, and taking ownership of your work.
Requirements:
In the final stage of your studies within Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Economics, Business Administration, Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, or a related YH or university program
Strong academic track record
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Ability to work independently and proactively
Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving capabilities
Collaborative team player with strong stakeholder management skills
Flexible and eager to learn in a fast-paced environment
Interest in strategic sourcing, procurement, supply chain management, supplier development, and supplier due diligence
Practical Information
The internship is a paid position lasting 8 weeks, starting in September 2026 (with a flexible start date), with the possibility of extension if agreed upon by both parties.
Location: Boden, Sweden, with the possibility to work remotely a few days per week.
Please note that Stegra cannot provide relocation support for this internship. Therefore, we are preferably looking for candidates who are already based within commuting distance of Boden.
Working time: Approximately 50% (20 hours/week)
To ensure GDPR compliance, we kindly ask all candidates to submit applications and communicate with the hiring team exclusively through this website.
This is a paid internship with a salary of 165kr/h inlc vacation pay.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7978559-2088110". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra III AB
(org.nr 559364-6689), https://career.stegra.com
Teknikvägen 15 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
9994334