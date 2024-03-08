Internship - machine learning & computer vision for glass 3D printing
2024-03-08
We are Nobula® glass 3D printing and we are looking for a brave student to join us and test skills in machine learning and computer vision. This can be either a student's internship or thesis work.
Who are we?
We are an additive manufacturing startup transforming glass applications through the Direct Glass Laser Deposition (DGLD®) technique. Our technology features a novel, laser-based glass 3D printer that utilizes thin glass filaments as feedstock. Our vision is to expand the potential applications of glass 3D printing with a strong focus on sustainability.
Why is this interesting?
Traditionally, Glass fabrication has always been expensive, time-consuming, and mainly suited for standardized mass productions.
From life sciences to optics and photonics, there is an increasing need for customizable, fast, affordable, and sustainable glass production-especially in sectors focused on innovation, prototyping, and rapid customization.
Our vision is to enable glass foundries to be placed anywhere, from office desks, labs, to factories.
What have we accomplished?
We have successfully launched pilot projects with clients like Schott AG, one of Germany's largest multinational glass companies, and Lund University in Sweden. Currently, we are engaged in over 40 active, ongoing projects.
We've also raised more than 55 million SEK in investments from some of the most successful and well-connected organizations including European Innovation Council (EIC), venture capitalists, business angels, KTH Holding, and the Sting incubator.
We are a team of 8 with an office and a lab in central Stockholm. As we enter the next phase of scaling, we believe it would be an excellent opportunity for you to join us.
About the job
You will be working with state-of-the-art research and manufacturing equipment. Infrastructure central to the project will be Nobula's glass 3D printers [doi.org/10.3389/fmats.2022.978861] and a CO-laser based fiber draw tower developed at KTH [doi.org/10.1364/JOSAB.437667], as well as equipment for material analysis and characterization. Your challenge will be to:
• Sort and categorize set of events from recorded videos;
• Train the appropriate system to recognize events from recorded videos;
• Test the system in real-time process;
• Implement solution into device.
At Nobula and KTH you will be part of a driven team of motivated and talented engineers, researchers, and scientists. Two experienced professors will support you in your work: Prof. Michael Fokine (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-fokine-185452176/),
Co-founder and CSO of Nobula will be help you with 3D printing, while Prof. Tomislav Galeta will help you with sorting, testing and implementation.
As we are in a phase of rapid growth, it's the perfect time to become part of our team, and dare to dream - the chief of our AI!
What we offer:
• Up to 1 year of industrial internship at a cutting-edge technology startup;
• Full-time position after successful internship;
• Working closely with the founding team at the center of Stockholm;
• A competitive pay.
Required qualifications:
• Knowledge in machine learning and computer vision;
• Programming skill in Python or equivalent;
• Excellent English skills, written and spoken;
• Experience in laboratory work.
Skills that will make you stand out
Experience in one or more of the following:
• well, obviously machine learning and machine vision integration;
• additive manufacturing technologies, especially laser-based or DED;
• in numerical simulation (material, mechanical, optical...);
• in laser processing/optical fiber fabrication.
Note! Please make your application in English.
