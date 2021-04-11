Interns interested in working with AI! - Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Interns interested in working with AI!
Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Are you a student looking for an opportunity for an internship working with AI? Do you have experience in Python, Javascript or Java? We might be the perfect fit for you!
DigitalTolk is the fastest growing company working with interpretations and language services in Sweden. We are a start up with strong tech roots and have been in business since 2016. We consider ourselves to be focused on figuring out "the next big thing" in our business and love creative thinking as well as a forward mindset.
As an intern you will be working in a small group of 3-4 people with our AI project. We can offer a fun fast developing workplace within a company making a difference in the Swedish society. We an offer and the opportunity to learn more about AI programming with real work life experience, working with our talented staff, and ability from carrying out the internship in the city center of Stockholm (Slussen)
We 're looking for a person with:
Experience in Python, JavaScript, Java or similar languages
Experience in algorithms and data structure/data science
- Experience in natural language processing
In addition to these skills we are looking for people with a "doer" attitude who takes initiative and isn 't afraid to come with creative ideas. We are also hoping that you have a genuine hunger to learn.
Start: flexible depending on your schedule
Working hours: Office hours (agreed set of hours)
Duration: according to agreement
Apply by sending your resume and personal statement on https://recruitaiintern.digitaltolk.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB
Varpholmsgränd 43
12746 Skärholmen
Jobbnummer
5683557
Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-11
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Are you a student looking for an opportunity for an internship working with AI? Do you have experience in Python, Javascript or Java? We might be the perfect fit for you!
DigitalTolk is the fastest growing company working with interpretations and language services in Sweden. We are a start up with strong tech roots and have been in business since 2016. We consider ourselves to be focused on figuring out "the next big thing" in our business and love creative thinking as well as a forward mindset.
As an intern you will be working in a small group of 3-4 people with our AI project. We can offer a fun fast developing workplace within a company making a difference in the Swedish society. We an offer and the opportunity to learn more about AI programming with real work life experience, working with our talented staff, and ability from carrying out the internship in the city center of Stockholm (Slussen)
We 're looking for a person with:
Experience in Python, JavaScript, Java or similar languages
Experience in algorithms and data structure/data science
- Experience in natural language processing
In addition to these skills we are looking for people with a "doer" attitude who takes initiative and isn 't afraid to come with creative ideas. We are also hoping that you have a genuine hunger to learn.
Start: flexible depending on your schedule
Working hours: Office hours (agreed set of hours)
Duration: according to agreement
Apply by sending your resume and personal statement on https://recruitaiintern.digitaltolk.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-11
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB
Varpholmsgränd 43
12746 Skärholmen
Jobbnummer
5683557