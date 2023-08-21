International student ambassadors
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The University of Gothenburg must be an international institution that attracts international students to its courses. Today we have around 80 Master's programmes and a couple of Bachelor's programmes in English that are open to international applicants. To communicate with prospective students, we use student ambassadors - already enrolled students who can represent the University and share their experience of what it is like to be a student at the University of Gothenburg.
Are you an international student at the University of Gothenburg seeking an exciting and engaging part-time opportunity? We are now looking for international student ambassadors for the academic year 2023/2024.
The placement is at the Communication Unit, which is part of the University's Central Administration. We work with communication in many different areas: press, research communication, web and digital channels, student recruitment, visual identity, and more.
Your official title as International Student Ambassador will be Assistant.
Job assignments
As an international student ambassador, you are part of a team of 15 ambassadors from all over the world with a variety of educational backgrounds and study areas. The main task of our ambassadors is to communicate with our prospective international students through webinars, virtual fairs, and various digital channels.
More specific work tasks include, for example:
• Creating content for social media and managing our international social media account
• Taking part in and hosting webinars
• Attending international (virtual) study fairs
• Providing support and guidance to our prospective international students regarding study-related matters during above mentioned events and channels
The employment is an intermittent/on-demand employment that is paid on an hourly basis. There are no fixed working hours, and throughout the academic year there will be more or less busy periods, for example at the start of a semester or during the admissions period.
As an international student ambassador, your assignments are flexible, and you can contribute with your own experiences and interests. You can both plan much of your work independently or work together with other ambassadors - of course, always in accordance with your studies. You will be able to conduct your work from home but are also very welcome to join us in our Communication Unit office in Vasastan for meetings and work sessions.
In your application, please state which programme you are studying, which semester you are in, and which tasks you would most likely be interested in as a student ambassador.
Qualifications
• You are a student at the University of Gothenburg
• You are studying an international Bachelor's or Master's programme
• You have very good proficiency of written and spoken English
• You are comfortable with speaking in front of many people (virtually)
• You are excited to inspire international prospective students and to share your own experiences as an international student at the University, in Gothenburg, and in Sweden
• Meritorious: experience with similar tasks
To be suitable for this assignment, you need to have a service-oriented mindset and enjoy working with people. We place great importance on personal qualities such as collaboration skills, motivation, and responsibility.
Employment
The employment is an intermittent employment, starting as soon as possible until 31 August 2024 with placement at the Communication Unit in Gothenburg.
Hourly wage: 150 SEK
The university promotes equality, equity, and diversity in recruitment.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Matthias Teich, Communications Officer, +46 (0)31-786 67 19, matthias.teich@gu.se
or
Maria Eriksson, Head of Section, +46 (0)31-786 57 07, maria.eriksson@gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline. The application should include:
• CV
• Cover letter
• Student certificate
Applications must be received by: September 7th, 2023.
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
