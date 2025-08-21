International Service Manager to Revent!
Introduction
Do you have a passion for innovation and want to lead the way in creating impactful solutions? Perfect! Revent International AB are now looking for an engaged and technically skilled International Service Manager to elevate our service operations and deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.
About the Position
As the International Service Manager, you will take a central role in developing and leading our service operations globally. This role involves extensive global travel, and you can expect to be on the road approximately half of the time. You will work closely with both customers and internal departments to ensure a high level of service and technical support.
Responsibilities
As the International Service Manager, you will be responsible for leading and developing the company's service organization on a global scale. You will ensure that our customers receive fast and efficient technical support and that our products are installed and maintained correctly. You will proactively work to improve processes, follow up on technical issues, and contribute to product development. This role requires both strategic thinking and operational work, where you will collaborate with internal teams, customers, and external service providers.
Common tasks include:
Leading and developing the international service department.
Being responsible for technical customer support and systematic service management.
Troubleshooting and analyzing customer complaints.
Developing and updating technical documentation and manuals.
Coordinating technical issues between the market, design, and development teams.
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for someone with a strong technical background and experience in managing service operations internationally. You should have expertise in electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems, as well as gas and oil burners. Experience training both customers and colleagues, on-site and digitally, is essential. You should also be proficient in using the Office suite, analytical tools for service support, and fluent in both Swedish and English.
To succeed in this role, you should be solution-oriented, communicative, and able to work independently. You have a natural ability to create structure, improve processes, and build strong relationships with customers and colleagues.
What We Offer
It's important for us that you feel comfortable and secure in your workplace. We offer a dynamic work environment, where you will receive a detailed introduction to quickly adapt with the role and the company. We also offer benefits such as wellness allowances, collective agreements, and a comfortable work environment with a staff cafeteria. We are open and flexible with our benefits to make sure you feel comfortable in the role, and we're happy to discuss them further in the process.
About Us
Revent International AB develops, manufactures, and sells equipment for bakeries worldwide. We invented the rack ovens in 1958 and have since been a market leader, recognized in the industry for our innovation. In addition to rack ovens, we also develop proofing cabinets and vacuum coolers. Our headquarter is located in Upplands Väsby. We have approximately 100 employees working in marketing, development, engineering, service, procurement, and production. Additionally, we have subsidiaries in the USA, the Czech Republic, and Mexico, along with an extensive distributor network in about 50 countries worldwide.
Additional Information
Location: Upplands Väsby
Employment: Full-time, permanent position
Start Date: To be determined based on agreement
We are working with Simplified in this recruitment process so If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Ellen Lektorp, Simplified (ellen.lektorp@simplifiedco.se
)
Note: We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply without delay!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Revent International Aktiebolag Kontakt
Alexander Lundgren alexander.lundgren@simplifiedco.se
9469205