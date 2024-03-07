International Sales Representative to Sport Design Sweden
2024-03-07
About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Sport Design Sweden.
About the company:
Founded in 2008, Sport Design Sweden has grown significantly and currently has three offices in two countries, with its headquarters in Stockholm. Sport Design Sweden's clients include sports clubs in major leagues across Europe and the USA, as well as stores in some of the most renowned ski resorts in Europe and North America.
Sport Design Sweden designs and produces clothing collections for sports clubs and ski resorts worldwide. Collaborating with clients, Sport Design develops unique collections based on the client's DNA to strengthen their business and brand. The company designs and produces merchandise collections for sports teams in nearly 30 countries and offers customized products to clubs in leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, NHL, and SHL. The team at Sport Design Sweden shares a passion for sports, travel, skiing, and design, aiming to become a world leader in premium merchandise, where quality and design take center stage.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As an International Sales Representative, your main responsibility is to cultivate relationships with existing customers and identify and pursue new customer opportunities in the European market, primarily within football and ice hockey. You will lead and take responsibility for the entire sales process from start to finish to achieve and contribute to an expanded customer base. Ensuring that you effectively present design ideas and ensure successful product delivery to your customers is crucial. This involves playing a vital role in connecting customer needs with internal teams such as design, production, logistics, and accounting.
In this role, you'll have the opportunity to travel consistently to customers in Europe, with a primary focus on the United Kingdom, averaging around 40 travel days per year. At Sport Design Sweden, you'll work closely with your colleagues and have a collaborative relationship with the Sales Manager to whom you report. The team shares a strong determination, collaborative spirit, and a passion for sports.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Work experience in B2B sales
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Driver's license (B)
• Passion for sports and design
• Industry experience is highly advantageous
To thrive in this role, we expect you to be driven to create and maintain excellent customer relationships, stemming from your interest in sports, sales, and business. You take significant ownership of your work, aren't afraid to take initiatives to move forward, and are result-oriented. You possess good social skills, empathy, and enjoy working in a team with your colleagues. Personal suitability is of great importance.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm, Sickla
Salary: Fixed salary + bonus
