International Sales Manager to AktivBo
2026-01-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
Do you want to work in an international environment in a role that combines sales and relationship-building? Then join AktivBo, where you'll help property companies create better customer experiences through data-driven insights!
About AktivBo
AktivBo was founded in 1991 with a mission to empower real estate companies through innovative technology. Today, they are a leading proptech and SaaS company, dedicated to delivering data-driven solutions that drive customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
By collecting, analyzing, and providing actionable insights, their platform helps over 450 real estate companies in more than 15 countries optimize their performance and profitability. AktivBo's approach is rooted in helping clients to make informed, strategic decisions that benefit both their tenants and their businesses.
About the role as International Sales Manager
In the role of Sales Manager, you'll play a crucial role in driving AktivBo's growth by expanding their market presence and closing strategic deals with B2B clients. This is a hands-on position where you'll take ownership of the sales process, from identifying new prospects to building long-term business relationships.
You'll work closely with decision-makers across a variety of organizations, representing AktivBo at industry events, meetings, and networking forums, as well as through targeted outreach and consultative sales discussions.
What you'll do:
Develop and implement business strategies to meet and exceed sales goals
Identify and pursue new business opportunities
Manage the entire sales cycle, from initial contact to closing deals
Track performance metrics and adjust strategies to ensure continuous improvement
About you
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you have a few years of experience in B2B sales, particularly within platform or consulting services. More importantly, you have the drive and self-leadership to make things happen. You are a strong relationship builder with a curious mindset, always looking for new ways to help clients
Who you are:
Academic background in economics, business development, or a related field
A great communicator who easily connects with people and builds relationships
Self-motivated, confident, and proactive in pursuing opportunities
Proficient in both written and spoken English
It is a big plus if you speak German
Other
Start: As soon as possibleScope: Full-Time
Location: Stockholm
Does the role as International Sales Manager at AktivBo sound interesting? Selection is ongoing, so don't hesitate to apply today! In this recruitment process, great emphasis will be placed on personal qualities.
