International Sales Manager
Instabee Group AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Instabee Group AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
Are you a driven person with a passion for complex sales and building long-term business relationships? Do you thrive on creating new connections and finding innovative solutions? Then you might be who we need!
As we continue to grow and increase our International footprint we are now looking for several proactive and entrepreneurial Sales persons who, with creativity and perseverance, can target and win over strategic key clients.
Some of the things you will do
Strategically identify and approach a select group of high-potential companies, focusing on building deep, long-term relationships rather than quick wins.
Develop and implement creative strategies to reach decision-makers and initiate meaningful dialogues.
Navigate and drive complex business processes with longer sales cycles, turning leads into lasting partnerships.
Show strong initiative and a solution-oriented mindset by quickly analyzing client needs and presenting innovative solutions that create clear value.
Establish trustful and sustainable relationships with key stakeholders at prospective clients, laying the foundation for long-term successful collaborations.
Your future team
You will join a fast-moving and ambitious business development team that focuses on expanding our strategic client base. The team is collaborative, creative, and highly motivated, with a passion for challenging the status quo and finding new ways to grow the business. Together, we aim to push boundaries and drive Instabee's continued success across Europe.
What we're looking for
Experience working with complex sales and handling deals involving multiple stakeholders.
Perseverance and an understanding of long sales cycles, knowing that success takes time and strategic focus.
A proactive, self-starter attitude with the ability to see opportunities and actively drive the process forward.
A solution-oriented mindset, enjoying finding unique and effective ways to reach prospective clients.
Strong drive to secure the first meeting and creatively break through barriers to connect with potential partners.
The cherry on top
Experience working in fast-growing or scale-up environments.
Strong network within relevant industries or key verticals.
If this is you, then we can't wait to meet you!
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills, and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like change and want to make an impact — this is the place for you!
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition, we also offer:
🌇 Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm. 🐶 Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work — we've got a whole floor for our furry friends! 🏓 Fun & Games: Ping pong, shuffleboard, foosball, and even a karaoke room for your leisure time. 👶 Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care and love to your little one. 🎂 A Day Off on Your Birthday: Enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year! ⏰ Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Get to know us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7851485-2035999". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Instabee Group AB
(org.nr 559396-6236), https://career.instabee.com
Hälsingegatan 40 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Instabee Jobbnummer
9947756