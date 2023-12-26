International Sales Engineer
2023-12-26
About the job
Nederman Distribution Sales is looking for an International Sales Engineer to join their committed team in Helsingborg. Do you have a solid technical knowledge with a systematic approach and at the same time a commercial mindset? Do you have good communication skills and ability to build long term relations? Then this might be the job for you!
As International Sales Engineer you are responsible for the technical part of tenders and quotations. You handle technical matters related to products and applications, and together with your team you contribute to business opportunities and profitability. You have frequent contact with partners and distributors in a number of countries in the EMEA region, and you report to the Director EMEA Distributors&OEMs.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS
At Nederman, we believe our role is to make life better by creating great products and solutions that protect people, planet and production. With around 2 400 employees, sales offices and distributors in over 50 countries and production in 13 countries on five continents, we 're one of the world's leading companies in the environmental technology sector focusing on industrial air filtration. We respect the environment and each other, have the courage to act and a sustainable customer focus. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. We are the Clean Air Company.
Read more at www.nederman.com
MORE ABOUT THE POSITION
Your overall work tasks as International Sales Engineering include:
• Support partners with technical inquiries and troubleshooting
• Preparation of quotations
• Product and application know-how
• Education and training of partners
• Managing Sales Tools and CRM
• Contribute to business development
YOUR PROFILE
You have a degree in Engineering with some years of experience in technical sales or support. You have good skills in IT and digital tools, and you are fluent in English, spoken as well as written.
On personal level you are a positive and self-motivated team player with the ability to build business relations in a dynamic and cross-cultural environment. You have a structured approach and a good ability to solve problems. Your driving force is strong, and you want to achieve clear results.
APPLICATION
Welcome to apply for a developing and varied job in an exciting business! You apply for the position via Dreamwork's website, www.dreamwork.se
