International Program Manager For Africa & Asia To Rfsl
2022-12-13
We are expanding our team! RFSL is currently looking to recruit 1 committed and passionate professional to join our team in the position of "International Program Manager '' to work with supporting LGBTQI organizing in Africa and Asia.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The International Program Manager will work together with the implementation team in implementing RFSL's program Regional Movements Advancing LGBTQI Rights, which started in 2018 with support from ForumCiv.
Through this program, RFSL seeks to contribute to more diverse, inclusive, and sustainable LGBTQI organizing and to increased respect and inclusion of LGBTQI rights, through long term and flexible funding to regional LGBTQI actors, additional targeted funding to projects and research with a strong intersectional focus, and through funding for increased crisis response capacity.
As International Program Manager your mission will be to support LGBTQI organizing in Africa and Asia. You will be responsible for the whole grant management cycle, including calls for applications and other forms of outreach, reviewing partner applications and reports, budgets, preparing decision memos, agreements, and other documentation and routines related to project management in the non-profit sector.
As International Program Manager you will be part of the International Unit and report to the Head of Program. Regular travel to Africa and Asia and possibly elsewhere will be required in this position.
The role includes the following tasks:
In cooperation with the program team, plan, implement, monitor and evaluate the program in line with the objectives and planned work, including identifying possible organizations for partnerships, plan calls for funding and criteria for partnerships, and donor coordination.
Work with the Head of Program, Controller and the Financial Team on financial follow-up and oversight, including being supportive in reviewing and follow-up on partner audit reports.
Uphold a close dialogue and cooperation with partner organizations.
Participate in team and office meetings, and other related processes to contribute with experience and knowledge in the drafting of applications for funding, reports, work plans or other relevant documents.
Be supportive and contribute to the development of overall grant management structures, routines, and procedures at the International Unit.
Perform administrative tasks, related to the function.
ABOUT YOU
We assume that you share RFSL's values of anti-racism, feminism, accessibility, and intersectionality.
To be suitable for this position you have:
At least 3 years of relevant working experience with international grantmaking, project and program management.
At least 3 years of relevant working experience within a national or international non-governmental organization, international development cooperation, or equivalent.
A strong commitment to the advancement of LGBTQI rights, justice, and equality.
Understanding of the situation and security implications related to LGBTQI activism and/or other human rights defenders in different contexts across Africa and Asia.
Proven track record of working with partnerships and organizational development both for established and more nascent organizations and initiatives.
Experience in assessing partner organizations budgets and financial reporting, including audit reporting and follow-up, within international projects and programs.
High administrative capacity.
Solid IT skills, including good knowledge of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).
Excellent knowledge (spoken and written) of English.
A Bachelor's degree in gender studies, international relations, political science and sociology or other social sciences, or equivalent qualifications obtained through relevant work experiences.
A Swedish work permit.
Qualifications that are desirable but not required for the position are:
A proven track record of knowledge and experiences from human rights work in Africa and Asia, including the lived realities of LGBTQI persons in these regions.
Knowledge of other languages within the regions.
Understanding of Swedish.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This is a full-time open-ended permanent position, starting ideally in February 2022. The employment begins with a 6-month probationary period. Please note that the position is contingent on a positive decision on funding from the back donor.
Furthermore, RFSL is part of a collective agreement and offers a number of valuable work benefits.
The organization is working in a hybrid mode. The position should preferably be based in Stockholm, Sweden, while extensive traveling to the regions and elsewhere will be expected.
As a feminist, anti-racist and intersectional organization, RFSL strives to be an inclusive workplace for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and sex characteristics, religion, race, ethnicity, country of origin, disability status, age and other grounds of discrimination. Candidates with lived realities and experiences of LGBTQI communities, and with diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
Please apply as soon as possible, as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than January 2nd, 2023. If you have any questions about the position please contact Jenny Sundberg, International Director, at jenny.sundberg@rfsl.se
Many strong applicants will have some qualifications, but not others. We highly encourage everyone to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rfsl
, https://www.rfsl.se
Posthuset, Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Rfsl Kontakt
International Director
Jenny Sundberg jenny.sundberg@rfsl.se
7256502