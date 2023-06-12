International Mobility Tax & Compliance Specialist
Do you have a passion for Global Mobility and want to use your expertise in the Tax and Compliance area to strengthen a team of mobility specialists in a large organization with employees in all parts of the world? If yes, keep reading to find out how you can be a part of Volvo Group's People Services, International Mobility Services (IMS) team.
IMS is a truly global team providing international mobility services and solutions to Volvo Group. We serve as business advisors and provide global mobility related administration and expertise for foreign local hires, international assignments, and consultative advice for other cross border arrangements. We have colleagues located in EMEA, Americas and APAC regions.
We are now looking for a Junior Tax & Compliance Specialist to join our team. This role will be to support in the daily operations of the different aspects of cross border arrangements. You will be part of a team of three global mobility tax specialists.
Your main areas of responsibility will include (but are not limited to):
Provide expertise in the areas of individual tax and social security for various types of assignments and cross-border arrangements.
Support the IMS team with day-to-day guidance as well as stakeholders across all levels of the organization.
Help to ensure compliance with country and local laws including tax, EU Posted Worker Directives and social security requirements.
Manage and quality assure cross-border payroll and tax reporting.
Handle the day-to-day cooperation with global tax vendor to support operations.
Handle compliance activities connected to business travelers and short-term assignees into Sweden.
Stay current with relevant laws, regulations and procedures governing global mobility compliance. You will continuously increase your own expertise by training, utilizing available sources and networking.
Who are you?
To thrive in this role, you are structured and have a confident mindset with excellent complex problem solving and communication skills. The position requires you to be action and result oriented. To be successful you need to be highly collaborative as you work closely with both internal colleagues and external partners at all levels of the organization from different parts of the world.
Qualifications required to be successful are:
University law degree with knowledge in international tax law, tax treaties and social security agreements
1-3 years of experience of cross-border tax compliance.
Knowledge in Swedish individual tax and tax treaties.
Experience in working with immigration law and posted worker legislation is meriting.
Knowledge of global mobility processes, including payroll, tax and social security data.
Analytical skills with an ability to pay close attention to details while at the same time keeping a holistic view.
Flexibility and ability to adapt to shifting priorities and deadlines.
Fluent in both the Swedish and English language
At Volvo Group we actively work to establish teams which will take maximum advantage of the diversity in our differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality, etc. We find that diverse teams increase creativity and bring new approaches to solutions.
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions:
Hanna Lennartsson, hanna.lennartsson@volvo.com
, +46 739021734 (Sr Tax and Compliance Specialist within IMS)
Anna-Sara Lindström, anna-sara.lindstrom@volvo.com
, +46 76 5538508 (Tax leader within Group People and Culture, Total Reward)
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
