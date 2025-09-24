International Key Account Manager / Business Development Manager (Nordics)
Kubo International AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kubo International AB i Göteborg
KUBO is an award-winning provider of HR, software, and engineering services. It supports technology-driven industry leaders with staffing, recruitment, team leasing, and managed services. With offices in Toru, Gdask, and Gothenburg, we serve as an international vendor providing local expertise. Since our establishment in 2014, our continuous growth has been driven by a team of over 150 professionals, guided by a distinctive feedback culture.
We are looking for an experienced, relationship-driven Key Account Manager / Business Development Manager to lead KUBO's commercial growth in Sweden and the wider Nordics. You will own the full sales cycle (from prospecting to close), grow key accounts, and coordinate delivery with our recruitment teams. The role blends new business hunting with account farming, aiming to convert pilot wins into long-term framework/MSA partnerships.
Key responsibilities
Client Relationship Management
Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with decision-makers (C-level, Directors, Procurement, HR/TA, Vendor Mgmt)
Act as the primary point of contact for all client-related matters, ensuring client satisfaction and loyalty.
Understand clients' needs and challenges, providing tailored solutions to address them.
Business Development
Identify and pursue new business opportunities through an active professional network and market research.
Own the full sales cycle: outreach, discovery, solution mapping, proposal, negotiation, close.
Collaborate with internal teams to prepare and deliver compelling proposals.
Account Development
Expand existing accounts via upsell/cross-sell (IT & Engineering roles, SOW/managed projects, squads).
Map stakeholders across business and tech; orchestrate multi-threaded engagement to increase wallet share.
Protect margin while staying competitive (rate cards, commercials, discount frameworks).
Representation & Communication
Represent KUBO at meetings and events in Sweden/Nordics; tailor narrative EN/SE.
Collaborate closely with Delivery/Recruitment (ATS) to prioritize roles and ensure realistic commitments.
Keep the CRM accurate (activities, stages, probabilities) and provide clear pipeline/GP forecasts.
Market Knowledge & Tendering
Track Nordic market trends, competitor moves, and rate benchmarks to refine positioning.
Lead RFI/RFQ/RFP responses and work within MSP/VMS ecosystems (e.g., Fieldglass, Beeline).
Co-create and negotiate NDA, MSA, SOW, T&Cs with Sales Lead/Legal.
Ideal candidate profile
Language Skills
Swedish C1+ (business fluency for negotiation and presentations).
English C1 required.
Polish B2+ is a plus.
Experience
2+ years in international B2B sales, ideally IT outsourcing / body leasing / permanent recruitment.
Proven success closing services deals with Procurement and senior stakeholders (MSA/SOW experience).
Hands-on with CRM (HubSpot/Salesforce/Pipedrive), ATS (e.g., Traffit/Teamtailor), and LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Conditions
Competitive base + commission on GP (clear tiered model).
Employment type: Employment contract (UoP) or B2B - your choice.
Hybrid/remote setup - with some presence in one of the offices in Poland or Gothenburg; and openess for business trips (~20-30%).
Benefits package (private healthcare, sports card, group insurance).
Strong Delivery/Recruitment and Marketing support; modern tools (CRM, ATS, Sales Navigator).
Real influence on the Nordics strategy.
Recruitment steps
Initial call with recruitment team
Interview with Business Development Director and CEO
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kubo International AB
(org.nr 559415-7934), https://kubo.international/sv/
Odinsgatan 13 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Małgorzata Zielińska malgorzata.zielinska@kubo.pl Jobbnummer
9525409