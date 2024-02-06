International Distribution Coordinator | AstraZeneca | Södertälje
Lernia Bemanning AB / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2024-02-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Södertälje
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
International Distribution Coordinator - Global Operations
Please note that this is a consulting assignment. You will be employed by Lernia during this time.
With constant new products and launches, there's never been a better time to join Supply Chain and shape our future with a big contribution to life-changing medicines. If you are driven, take smart risks and are able to act quickly, then this is the place for you!
At AstraZeneca, we are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. We work together across global boundaries to make an impact and find answers to challenges.
External Supply and Manufacture (ESM) supports the Operations strategy by establishing and managing suppliers across the world that meet our global standards. Through external suppliers, the team manages approximately one third of AstraZeneca's value of production. ESM plays a key role in ensuring the external supply chains are robust and deliver value to AstraZeneca through driving continuous improvement.
Our team also supports New Product Introduction through external supply, plays a pivotal role in integrating companies and products that AstraZeneca acquires and bringing innovation through supply chain programmes e.g. Market Access. Your work is performed in a global environment, with a strong focus on cross-functional collaboration with other roles and function areas!
Location: Södertälje, Sweden
Your role:
As an International Distribution Coordinator you will handle customer orders from allocation through to delivery to customers. You will take ownership of distribution and produce documentation to support shipments from our suppliers and warehouses to customers. You will have daily contact with suppliers, freight forwarders, other AstraZeneca functions and other roles within ESM.
You will also have an awareness of supply chain processes and products and keep up to date with changes in the supply chain related to shipping and distribution information/data. You will actively work with Practical Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement in cross-functional teams, both as team member and as team leader as appropriate.
Key responsibilities:
• Planning distribution of pharmaceutical products in compliance with international road, sea and air transport legislation
• Raising required shipping documentation and facilitating communication between a global network of external suppliers, AZ sites, freight forwarders, customs and supply chain planners, to ensure timely delivery of products
• Take ownership for the customer invoice process and returns to suppliers and customers in collaboration with Supply Chain Coordinators and identify and resolve any customer credit blocks
• Handle the administration and investigation of supply and logistics complaints and drive improvements
• Proactively coordinate and process Registration sample orders and shipments for ESM products to ensure delivery on time
• Processing deliveries and invoices in SAP
• Maintain and demonstrate compliance with Sarbanes Oxley guidelines for all financial transactions carried out in this role and accurately measure and report key performance indicators where applicable
Essential for the role
• Degree in Supply Chain or Logistics or other relevant business field - equivalent experience will be taken into consideration
• Experience and knowledge in distribution, logistics or freight forwarding
• Appreciation for standards and data accuracy
• Strong system knowledge and understanding order management, invoice management, and distribution
• SAP (ERP) experience
• Veeva Vault QMS, SharePoint experience desirable
• Microsoft Windows / Office literate
In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and daring world.
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table - brilliant! We have one seat available, and we hope it's yours.
Lernia är vägen framåt
Lernia är ett av Sveriges största bolag inom bemanning, yrkesutbildning och matchning av arbetssökande. Vi hjälper människor till utbildning och jobb och företag med kompetenslösningar. Vi har utvecklat individers kompetens efter arbetsmarknadens behov i över 100 år och bemannat den svenska industrin i 20 år. 2020 var omsättningen 2 miljarder kronor, vi är cirka 6 000 anställda och finns över hela landet. Vårt mål är minst 10 000 jobb varje år. Läs mer om vårt arbete med att utveckla lösningar som leder till jobb och ett framgångsrikt näringsliv på [www.lernia.se](https://www.lernia.se/). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia bemanning Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Lernia Bemanning AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8449548