International contract responsible for Support Solution Gripen
Do you want to make a real impact and difference? Here, you contribute to creating security for people and societies. What you do matters.
Your Role
We are seeking a Contract Responsible to our newly formed Fighter Support department within Business Unit Aviation Services. We are a team of engaged employees with various roles within Win Business and Execute Business. Our department is growing due to the changing global situation and our customers increasing need for operational capability and availability. You will have significant opportunities to make an impact and you need to be prepared to lead and operate in change - which is both fun and developing!
As Contract Responsible, you are responsible for ensuring that our customer receives the contracted deliveries on time, as well as for the contract's financial framework. Of course, you will not solve this entirely on your own but in collaboration with, among others, program managers, contract controllers, development projects, department heads, and delivery managers. Together with program managers and line organization, you will set up the implementation form for upcoming activities. You will also be responsible for driving related additional sales.
This role includes international travel and regular external contacts.
Your Profile
We believe you hold a strong combination of business acumen and operational interest. You are committed, you take initiative and possess the ability to develop effective solutions while establishing new structures and processes. You are confident, decisive, and comfortable in making informed decisions.
This role attracts to you that feel comfortable in acting as the hub and where you can create a broad network. With high integrity and the ability to balance customer requirements, technical decisions, and overall goals, you are well positioned to succeed in the role of Contract Responsible.
In addition to the above personal qualities, you have:
* Several years of relevant experience in project management, program management, or technical management
* A structured and communicative way of working
* Experience in creating and implementing strategies
* Good financial understanding
* Excellent knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious if you have experience and knowledge in aeronautical operations.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
