International Client Success Manager
Benify AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2023-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeing a very rapid growth in our multinational client base across the main global regions and we need to strengthen our team with a committed and highly motivated Client Success Manager. Could it be you that we are looking for? Continue to read and find out more!
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter"
About the role
In the role of Client Success Manager International, the main task is to support our Key Account Managers who are responsible for nurturing our long-term customer relationships. You'll be responsible for driving improvements in the segment for our international customers, where you independently will own the processes. There are mainly tasks of technical nature, where a proactive mindset is the key to maintaining and increase the value for the customer. The position includes a wide range of client errands, that vary in scope and complexity. You act as the spider in the web with a strong focus on problem-solving and to ensure that all errands end up in the right place. At the same time, you will ensure that our customers receive quick feedback.
Examples of tasks:
• Work with internal and external stakeholder and maintain outstanding relationships and promote advocacy
• Hold, attend and participate in client meetings and calls as required
• Be well versed in Benify solution features ensuring product value can be described, and hold product demonstrations
• Work operationally in our systems with deliveries
• Complete any allocated actions on the action log
• Daily communication with both customers and colleagues internally within Benify
To be successful in this role, we expect you to bring the following:
As a person, we are happy to see that you have a strong drive and interest in establishing new solutions with our customers and thrive in a role that includes a great focus on details and the urge to drive projects forward. It is an advantage that you have worked in an independent role before and owned the processes you have been working with.
We also see that you, who are applying, have:
• A few years' work experience, preferably from a coordinating and business-related role, as well as a technical interest and thinks it's fun with challenges
• Good language skills in English and German, Dutch is a big plus
• Experience in customer contact and customer service
• A university degree in technology or another relevant field
• Previous experience of working in systems are meritorious
To succeed in the role, you need to be driven and quality-conscious in your work. We are looking for you, who have a good analytical ability and enjoy working with problem-solving. In your work, you are unpretentious and pragmatic and have a distinct customer focus. We see that you possess a good ability to work together with other people and loves the contact with customers. It is crucial that you are structured and know how to prioritize correctly in order to succeed in the role of Client Success Manager.
Join a dynamic and innovative SaaS company dedicated to helping employers improve their relationships with employees worldwide. As a Benifyer, you'll enjoy a forward-thinking culture that encourages personal and professional growth. We offer an entrepreneurial environment that values creativity and new ideas, with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a nearly gender-balanced team, we prioritize creating a supportive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Location: Hybrid (2-3 days in the office) - In London, Stockholm, Amsterdam or Munich
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Start Date: As soon as we find our perfect match
We look forward to reading your application!
Interested, but not right now? Register your interest here and be notified when we are hiring: https://career.benify.com/connect Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Hanna Berg hanna.berg@benify.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Benify AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7978277