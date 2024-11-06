International Business Director
2024-11-06
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic International Business Director to join our team. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in developing and executing strategies to attract consignments from international sellers and collectors. This position is ideal for a motivated individual with a deep understanding of the auction industry and a passion for fine art. The position reports directly to the CEO.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement strategies for securing international consignments.
Build and maintain relationships with international sellers, collectors, and partners.
Conduct valuations of fine art and advise clients on potential consignments, focusing on international businesses.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless auction processes.
Represent Stockholms Auktionsverk at international events and exhibitions.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in the auction industry, with a strong network of international contacts.
Fluency in English (mother tongue) is essential.
Documented experience in valuing fine art and antiques.
Exceptional communication and negotiation skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
What We Offer:
A competitive salary and benefits package.
The opportunity to work in a prestigious auction house in a vibrant city.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about fine art and have the experience we are looking for, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience by no later than 2024-11-30.
Take this opportunity to contribute to a leading institution in the art auction industry and make an impact on our international relations. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!
About Stockholms Auctionsverk
Stockholms Auktionsverk, founded in 1674, is the world's oldest auction house still in operation, renowned for its exceptional service and expertise in the art and antiques market. We are based in Stockholm and operational at six locations in Sweden, with additional local branches in Germany and Finland.
Interviews take place continuously, so don't wait to apply to us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06
