Dan Exchange i Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö
2023-04-24


As Internal Controller you are responsible for assessing the suitability and effectiveness of internal management systems and the performance of departments in implementing rules, procedures and processes by reference to the risks associated with them.
There are three main categories of internal controls: preventative, detective and corrective. Internal controls are characteristically summed up as a series of policies and procedures or technical protections that are put in place to prevent problems and protect the assets of a business organization.
Together with other specialists in team you will:
Collect and analyse quarterly risk assessments by control owners across the Group
Report on financial reporting risk to the Group Executive Management

What is needed in this role:
Experience from risk assessment and control design
Result oriented, organised team player who can see the bigger picture
Strong communicator at a professional level arabic (speaking, writing)

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
E-post: Alk@dan-exchange.com

