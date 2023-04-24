Internal Controller
Dan Exchange i Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö Visa alla controllerjobb i Malmö
2023-04-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dan Exchange i Sverige AB i Malmö
As Internal Controller you are responsible for assessing the suitability and effectiveness of internal management systems and the performance of departments in implementing rules, procedures and processes by reference to the risks associated with them.
There are three main categories of internal controls: preventative, detective and corrective. Internal controls are characteristically summed up as a series of policies and procedures or technical protections that are put in place to prevent problems and protect the assets of a business organization.
Together with other specialists in team you will:
Collect and analyse quarterly risk assessments by control owners across the Group
Report on financial reporting risk to the Group Executive Management
What is needed in this role:
Experience from risk assessment and control design
Result oriented, organised team player who can see the bigger picture
Strong communicator at a professional level arabic (speaking, writing)
We look forward to receiving your application
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24
E-post: Alk@dan-exchange.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dan Exchange i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556690-6797)
Södra Förstadsgatan 84 A (visa karta
)
214 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dan Exchange I Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7696072