Internal Control Specialist
2023-07-21
How do you solve a problem like a broken planetary food system?
We have a few ideas, and oats are a prominent part of our solution. But so are you! Our Group Finance department at the HQ in Malmö is growing, just like our sustainability ambitions.
Are you keen to work driving a shift to a more sustainable food system? Maybe even have some fun and develop your own skills along the way? Then you're in the right place. Keep reading and see if it's a match for both of us. We hope so!
As an Internal Control Specialist, you will test Oatly's Internal control framework, SOX controls, work with process improvements and financial projects. As a dedicated professional with an interest in sustainability, you will be responsible for selected internal controls testing, reporting on testing conclusions and performing selected SOX controls.
Here's what the role involves:
• Perform testing of internal controls for both business process and business technology
• Document testing and reporting to management and Group Internal Control
• Work with Global and Regional Representatives to drive improvements across processes and to drive efficiency, responsiveness, and quality in our financial processes
• Ensure high-quality, up-to-date documentation is maintained
• Bring leading practice wherever possible
• Be a superuser in Governance, Risk & compliance system (Workiva)
• Work on future development of the processes and drive changes in systems related to the Sox framework
• Assist in the development and implementation of policies and procedures
• Participate in global projects
• Perform and deliver training in internal control
The role will be located in Malmö at our HQ, and you will report to the Senior Manager Internal Control.
That's the job on paper, laid out in black and white, neat and tidy, you get the picture. But the one thing we can guarantee is that change is inevitable at Oatly - that's what happens when you're growing like crazy - so a willingness to roll your sleeves up and try out new things is going to help!
Are you the Oatsome person we are looking for?
You've read about the role and now your imagination is flying at full speed. Here are the qualities we're looking for... do you recognize them in yourself?
• Degree in Business Administration, Accounting & Finance or equivalent
• A couple of years of work experience for an audit firm or international public company (preferably experience from a listed company on the US Stock exchange)
• Good communicator and collaborator
• Detail oriented with the ability to document with great accuracy
• Enjoying being challenged, take your own initiative and have the ability to argue for your case
• Well-structured and organized with a good analytical ability
• Project management skills
• Improvement drive
• Interest in systems and processes
• Able to work both independently and as a part of a team
Bonus points if you have...
• Experience working with internal control & process mapping
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Please apply no later than August 11th
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.
