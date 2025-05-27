Internal Control Manager for Corporate Functions
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Scania Finans AB is a financial services company within the business area Scania Financial Services. We offer financing and insurance of Scania products through our seven branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. With a customer finance portfolio that exceeds 24 billion SEK, Scania Finans AB is the largest financial services company within Scania. The company has around 100 employees, of which half are located at the headquarters in Södertälje.
Role Summery
We are looking for an Internal Control System (ICS) Manager, who would like to contribute to an effective internal control environment with focus on Corporate Functions.
In this position, you will join the global Internal Control Function and work in an international environment with opportunity to gain valuable insights of the Scania business model. You will cooperate with Process Owners within Corporate Functions: primarily Finance and Business Control, People and Culture and Legal and Compliance.
Internal Control Function at Scania is a second line function within Corporate Control, with objective to support Scania Group to accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic approach to evaluate, monitor, report on and improve the effectiveness of internal controls for financial and sustainability reporting, selected compliance topics, governance and general IT controls.
Your line Manager will be Head of Internal Control.
Jobb responsibilities
• Act as Subject Matter Expert for ICS framework for Financial Reporting and Compliance topics
• Support process owners in developing and documenting controls
• Conduct trainings in order to increase the awareness about risks and internal controls
• Coordinate the process of annual risk assessment to identify high risk areas and key controls within the scope of ICS framework and prepare annual control evaluation plan
• Perform evaluation of key controls according to the annual plan, via sample testing and support Management Self-Assessment
• Regularly document ICS matters in the Internal Control Application, e.g. control maturity level and result from control assessment
• Regularly report to senior management and provide input to the Scania Group ICS report to Audit Committee
• Follow-up on control deficiencies and remediating actions, and share best practices
Contribute to efficiency and continuous improvement of procedures for analysis and assessment of internal controls.
Who you are
You have a relevant academic degree, with at least 7 years' experience of working with internal controls, accounting and financial systems, risk management, compliance or audit. You have good knowledge of processes related to HR, company governance and finance, including IFRS framework. Experience with SAP is considered a strong merit, as well as experience in project management. You thrive in teamwork, cross-functional activities and have excellent communication skills. It is crucial that you have a big passion for continuous improvement, always looking for efficient and effective solutions.
You are able to analyse risks and understand control deficiencies, identify solutions and support sound decision making. We are looking for you who have high integrity and possess an open-minded approach towards your tasks. You are structured, detail-oriented and well organized, with a great customer focus. You want to add perspective and value to the team and all stakeholders.
You are fluent in English, both verbally and in writing. Proficiency in other languages is a merit.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Further information
This is a permanent employment, and the position is located in Södertälje. If you have any further questions regarding the position, please contact Agnieszka Arshamian (Head of Internal Control at Scania), +46 8 553 863 90.
Application
Your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Evaluation of applicants will be done continuously and we, therefore, look forward to your application as soon as possible, by 11 June 2025 at the latest. We also need your full name, address, e-mail, and cell phone number to register your application. We will not consider incomplete mail applications.
