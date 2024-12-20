Internal Communications & Employer Branding Generalist
2024-12-20
Ework Group Stockholm is currently looking for a colleague to our People & Development Team that is to focus on Internal Communication, Employer Brand Building, and Employer Value Proposition (EvP) activities across our company. Are you a skilled communicator with a passion for building strong internal connections? If you're ready to bring your communication skills to a team that values transparency and collaboration, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now and help us connect the dots!
Ework Group is the market leading, independent talent solution provider in Northern Europe with focus on IT, telecom, engineering and technology. We form successful collaborations, connecting partners & professionals and clients in partnerships, by bridging brilliant minds to great ideas, for the benefit of individuals, organizations and society. Ework Group has a strong entrepreneurial culture, which is evident in our ambition to take on an even more leading and strategic role in the market. As an Eworker you get the opportunity to be a part of, as well as contribute to our exciting journey while working with driven and ambitious colleagues.
About the role
Are you a skilled communicator with a passion for building strong internal partnerships while keeping things organized? We are looking for a Internal Communications & Employer Branding Generalist with a few years of experience to play a key role in supporting our HR team by combining creative communication efforts with practical administrative tasks.
Overall responsibility/tasks
Lead our internal communications efforts, ensuring everyone stays in the loop with clear and attractive messages that are aligned with our strategy.
Plan and develop content that should be displayed on Intranet, social media channels and in our Leadership and Company Meetings.
Develop creative ways to share company news, updates, and initiatives.
Collaborate with People & Development Leads to support various HR programs and projects.
Contribute to building and maintaining our Employer Brand and EvP.
Assist People Leads in various initiatives and projects across the organization
Plan, produce and edit of more simple video for a variety of internal event and channels
Requirements to be able to succeed in the role
You are
An excellent communicator, proficient in both Swedish and English, in both written and spoken form and a knack for creating clear and engaging content.
Familiarity with communication tools and platforms, like social media, internal newsletters or intranets.
Able to prioritize your tasks and be able to support with short notice.
A curious and a relationship persona across the company and you attract employees to contribute their day to day life at Ework.
You have
A degree in Communications, Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Experience in talent management, internal communications, or Employer Branding in a fast-paced environment.
The ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and support HR initiatives.
What do we offer?
We offer you to be part of a great and successful team that values collaboration, curiosity, commitment and creativity. You'll play a key role in shaping how we communicate and engage with our employees and also have the opportunity to make a significant impact on our internal culture and Employer Brand. In addition to that you will be an instrumental part in shaping our talent landscape, enforcing our Employer Brand and fostering a culture aligned with our core values - Collaboration, Curious, Committed and Consultative.
Our new beautiful Stockholm office is located in the city center, close to the central station and with easy access to public transport. Ework Group has a generous wellness grant for all employees.
Additional information
Placement: Our Head office in Stockholm
Start: As soon as possible or up on agreement
Employment: Full-time employment- we apply probational employment.
Application: Please apply with your CV as soon as possible, as we will be screening applications and doing interviews on an ongoing basis. The last day of submitting your application is 2025.01.28
Contact information to hiring manager:
Email: joakim.romanus@eworkgroup.com
Phone: +46 722 094 848
