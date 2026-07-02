Internal Communication Manager
Vend Marketplaces AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A tech-savvy comms professional who cares just as much about how information flows as what it says. You fundamentally understand that a strong company story must be built from the inside out.
Role? Internal Communication Manager. You will own our internal channels, lead our editorial calendar for internal and external comms, and ensure our messages reach our target audiences in ways that are clear, relevant, and engaging.
Company? Vend, a family of marketplaces and home of FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA & Bilbasen, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need.
Location? Join us in our Oslo or Stockholm office! You will have the flexibility to work from home, but we also hope you love spending time at the office with great colleagues.
Why us? You get to build the foundation rather than focus on heavy content production. We need a true comms professional who appreciates great storytelling and loves experimenting with AI and new digital tools to make things run smoothly. This is your chance to help us work smarter and make communication feel effortless.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
Experienced internal communicator with a proven ability to act as a trusted advisor on big internal projects and a strong background in change communication.
Tech-enthusiastic and pragmatic, with a genuine desire to experiment with AI and new digital tools to make smart communication feel effortless.
An organised planner with a sharp eye for detail, who knows exactly what story goes where, when, and through which channels to make sure it really connects.
Excellent English communicator (our working language), with a natural talent for turning complex updates into sharp, engaging storytelling across written and multimedia formats. Preferably, you are also fluent in either Norwegian or Swedish.
Analytical and data-driven, actively measuring what works, constantly optimising the flow of information. You have the courage to stop doing what doesn't.
A collaborative networker who easily establishes trust, bridges the gap between teams, and coaches leaders to communicate with purpose and clarity rather than just volume.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
Your overall mission is to improve how information flows across Vend, moving the company away from scattered, ad-hoc messages and towards channels that work. Your work focuses on four main areas:
Product manager for internal channels: You will evaluate what is currently working well, build on those strengths, and look at how we can make our internal channels even better.
Content planning & editorial calendar: You will own the overarching content planning and editorial calendar, ensuring smooth timing and that we get the message out both internally and externally.
Strategy & change communication: You will drive the internal rollout plans for our corporate strategy alongside the team and build clear communication plans for big internal initiatives and new projects.
Internal employer branding and EVP: You will bring what makes Vend a great place to work to life on the inside. This means shaping an excellent onboarding experience with our physical Vend Onboarding Day, while ensuring our great benefits, upskilling and development initiatives are naturally woven into our everyday communication.
To pull this off, you'll work alongside our Executive Communication Manager to align our company story, and team up with our Digital & Content Manager to turn your plans into videos, podcasts, and digital articles. You'll also be a close sparring partner for our external comms advisors, leadership team, and experts across the company.
The challenge to turn into an opportunity!
Life in comms is rarely predictable. Things change fast, deadlines can be tight, and briefs aren't always perfect. Your biggest challenge here will be breaking old habits, moving us away from just dropping a quick Slack message or writing another intranet article. Instead, you'll bring in new ways of working, experiment with AI, fresh tools and formats, and coach colleagues to choose clarity and relevance over sheer volume. This is your chance to shape the future of internal comms at Vend.
A few words from Kristine Eia Kirkholm, Communication Director
Hey! I am Kristine, Director of Communication. We are a small, collaborative team that values clear and engaging communication. As a leader, I want you to challenge my thinking and bring your own perspective to the table. If you are a tech-savvy comms professional with an editor's mindset and thrive on making the complex feel easy, we need to talk.
Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
We evaluate incoming applications continuously, though we will officially kick off the selection stages in August 2026.
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9989418