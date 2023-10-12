Interior Studio Design Engineer
Description of the assignment
• Translating engineering requirement into design possibilities
• Transferring and describing engineering and key legislative requirements to design
• Generate feasible solutions for technically challenging areas
• Managing and documenting agreements between design and engineering
• Being the voice of design, communicating design intents and needs within engineering
• Understand and implement technical input and limitations in the design models
• Document feasibility of design themes and raise critical issues
• Arbitrate, drive and document agreements between engineering and design
• Help setting up design clay models regards to standing heights and wheel positions
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Complete vehicle engineering knowledge
• Complete understanding of vehicle development process.
• Very good Catia and Teamcenter experience
• Technical university or equivalent, +10 years solid working experience from automotive industry is required.
• Extensive automotive product concept and component engineering experience on Aesthetic sensitive areas. Experience working in a design studio is merited.
• An understanding of the engineering and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.
• A working knowledge of component manufacturing, tooling requirements and lead times.
Personal attributes
• Leadership skills
• Ability to work individually as well as in cross functional teams and being able to take a leading role
• Highly effective and productive
• Excellent communication skills and teamwork abilities
• Ability to travel to China on occasion. It must be confirmed that the candidate will not have issues obtaining a visa for travel to China
• Fluency in English is required, Mandarin is merited.
• Work will be performed in Studio in Sweden
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Catia V5, Teamcenter, MS Office, Jira
Competence requirements for: CAD (CATIA)
Solid Surface
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
Author Viewer
Other
The assignment includes travel:
