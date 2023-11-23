Interior Designer - Automotive
2023-11-23
Interior designer must be able to perform design tasks of an exceptional quality to support automotive projects.
They need to understand 2D / 3D sketching and modeling
Collaborating cross functionally with all team disciplines
Support program timing by delivering high quality design proposals with speed and efficiency
Keep up to speed with the market / trends / competitors and motivate the team to innovate.
Work closely together with studio engineering and Support Digital modellers with clear visual and verbal direction in the creation of digital models, physical models and CG renderings
Presenting and communicating design proposals using multiple media including Photoshop, PPT, VRED, et
